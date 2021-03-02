Today's events for March 3

TODAY
The Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum will be closed today through March 7 for maintenance. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit aikenracinghalloffame.com.
STAR puppy classes will be offered at 9 a.m. beginning today at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Puppies will learn commands and those who qualify will be eligible for the AKC STAR award at the end of the course. Puppies must be between 10 to 20 weeks old and have two sets of shots. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
Basic Dog Training classes will be held at 10 a.m. beginning today at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Dogs will learn basic commands including come, sit, down, stay, wait, stand, etc., and topics will include basic dog care and what to expect from training. Dogs must be 5 months and older, have a current rabies vaccination and be registered with the city if the owner lives within the city limits. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
The Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Authority Administrative Office at the regional landfill in Jackson. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, call 803-652-2225.
THURSDAY
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
A Spring Sidewalk Sale will be held March 4-6 in downtown Aiken. For a list of participating stores, visit downtownaiken.com/events.
FRIDAY
Gamma Omega chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International will hold a document shredding fundraiser to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd.
SATURDAY
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Mercy's Well and the Pine Ridge Boys will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
The Great American Gun Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at the Western Carolina Fairgrounds, 1566 Columbia Highway N. For more information, visit greatamericanpromotionsllc.com.
SUNDAY
The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo's performance scheduled for Sunday, March 7, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival has been postponed and is in the process of being rescheduled.
MONDAY
Schofield Middle School and the Shepeard Community Blood Center will hold a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Schofield Middle School, 224 Kershaw St. N.E. Masks are required. Donors must be 17 or older. For more information, call 803-641-2770.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be available Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 14 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, by appointment only. Those in need of help with tax preparation and e-filing of federal and state returns. Those wishing to use the VITA service must pick up an info packet, complete the forms in the packet and call to make an appointment once all forms are completed. Appointments are available between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Taxpayers must have a cellphone, and will be called by someone to work on their return.
TUESDAY
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The March program will feature the book "The Southern Child"by Kathy G. Widener. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 9 and 16. The cost is $33 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday during the months of March through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
MARCH 11
An art show featuring the work of North Augusta students will be on exhibit through March 11 at the North Augusta Arts and Heritage Center, 100 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. For more information, call 803-441-4380.
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at the Knights of Columbus building, 100 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged Marines, FMF Corpsmen and chaplains. For more information or to join, call Commandant Col. Davis (Ret.) at 803-722-6247 or email tarheelmarine1@gmail.com.
MARCH 13
The St. Paddy's Lucky Laces 5K will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at the James Brown Arena, 601 7th St., Augusta. Registration is $25 before Feb. 26, and $35 starting Feb. 27. Participants will receive a T-shirt, medal and bib. For more information or to register, visit stpaddsluckylaces5k.itsyourrace.com.
A Pastel Portraits in Person event will be held Saturday, March 13, at Pitter-Patter, 131 Laurens St. S.W. The cost is $169.95 per person. Appointments are required. A $50 deposit is required to reserve a space. All portraits are pastel profiles and measure approximately 11-by-14-inches. For more information, call 803-643-8000.
MARCH 15
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold a Family Game Night from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The cost is $5 per person or $18 for a family of four. Registration is required and is open through Monday, March 15. Faces coverings will be required. For more information or to register, call 803-643-2181.
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-648-6020.
MARCH 18
"Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till," written by and starring Mike Wiley will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series, and has been made possible thanks to a partnership with the Center for African American History, Art and Culture.
A Basketball Madness event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. The event is open to those ages 12-14 and will feature a 3-point shooting competition and a speed and agility competition. Participation is free. Registration is due by 4 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
MARCH 19
The Schofield Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications regarding scholarship assistance. Any African American student who is in good academic standing and need of assistance may apply. An additional criteria would be that the applicant must have a close family member who either attended Schofield, was employed, or is currently employed at Schofield. The deadline for applications is March 19. Persons wishing to apply should secure an application from your local Aiken County high school or the office of Attorney George A.Anderson, 223 Park Ave., S.E., Aiken.
MARCH 20
A Basketball Madness event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Harrison-Caver Park, 4121 Augusta Road, Clearwater. The event is open to those ages 12-14 and will feature a 3-point shooting competition and a speed and agility competition. Participation is free. Registration is due by 4 p.m. Thursday, March 18. For more information, call 803-599-6847.
MARCH 21
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Adath Yeshurun Synagogue will offer a discussion on Aiken's Jewish history through the 1950s from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21, via Zoom. For more information, visit asourceoflight.org.
MARCH 23
A book club for adults will meet online from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. The book selection for March is "Daughter of Fortune," by Isabel Allende. To participate, sign up at the reference desk of the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
MARCH 25
The Parker Quartet will perform on Tuesday, March 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Banwell Ave., as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. Admission is free on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com. This performance is sponsored by Susan H. Adkins in memory of Dr. Carl R. Adkins.
The SPCA Albrecht Center will hold at Top Dog Topgolf fundraiser from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at TopGolf Augusta, 437 Topgolf Way, Augusta, Georgia. Caddy Tickets are $50 and include a meal and no game play. The Play Ticket is $75 and includes a meal and 1 hour of game play. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the shelter pets at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Center. For more information or to register, visit letlovelive.org.
MARCH 27
The Aiken County Kite Derby will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Harrison-Caver Park, 4121 Augusta Road, Clearwater. Bring a kite and help fill the sky. Participation is open to all ages. For more information, call 803-599-6847.
APRIL 18
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Adath Yeshurun Synagogue will offer a discussion on Aiken's Jewish history post 1950s from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, via Zoom. For more information, visit asourceoflight.org.