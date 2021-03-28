Today's events for March 29

TODAY
The Ridge Spring-Monetta FFA Fern Sale will be held through May 15 at the greenhouse at Hurricane Circle Market & Garden. Boston, macho, pom pom and asparagus ferns are available. Pots and large baskets are $15, smaller baskets are $10. For more information, email tcrim@acpsd.net.
The Pink Ribbonettes, a breast cancer support group, has canceled all meetings until Tuesday, Sept. 7, due to pandemic concerns. For more information, call 803-641-0111 or 803-642-0605.
TUESDAY
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
Nar-Anon Aiken For Comfort Family Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. For more information, email momofoscar4@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
The National Nuclear Security Administration will hold a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. Positions are available at the Savannah River Site, Kancy City National Security Campus, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Nevada National Security Site, the Pantex Plant in Texas, Sandia National Laboratories and the Y-12 National Security Complex. For more information or to register, visit energy.gov.
THURSDAY
The Singing Brazells will perform from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Mims Park, 514 Lee St., Johnston, as part of the Community Concerts in the Park Series. Admission is free. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers and alcohol are not permitted. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Trie-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
FRIDAY
Good Friday services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway. Easter services will be held at 11 a.m. Both services will be held outside. For more information, visit ncpcaiken.org.
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, April 7, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program will be Joint Fundraiser Bingo Night co-hosted by American Legion Post No. 26. Cards are $5. The cost is $25 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday. For more information or to make a reservation, call Dave Twigg at 803-262-5567 or email dtwigg62@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $25 as the chapter is billed that amount.
APRIL 3
The Downtown Aiken Easter Eggstravaganza will be held Saturday, April 3, in downtown Aiken. For more information and a list of participating businesses, visit downtownaikencom/events.
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Kingsway and the Heritage Quartet will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
A Hippity Hoppity Easter Basket Giveaway will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Harrison Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. Easter baskets will be given away until they are gone. Children must be present. This is a drive-through program sponsored by the Charity Club, Horse Creek Masonic Lodge and OES.
A free COVID-19 testing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 17519 Atomic Road. The Rev. Paul H. Bush is the pastor.
An Easter Egg hunt will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at New Beginning Baptist Church, 4000 Trolley Line Road. Free Easter baskets will be given to the first 100 kids. There also will be free hot dogs, chips and drinks. Ernest Thomas is the pastor.
APRIL 4
Easter services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4, outside at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway. For more information, visit ncpcaiken.org.
A pull and park Easter service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at Jordan Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Skyland Farm Road, Williston. Limited capacity is available for inside worshippers. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn. Elder David Bryant is the pastor.
APRIL 5
Dino Hunt will be on display April 2-11 at Eudora Farms, 219 Salem Lane, Salley, as part of the Spring Festival. There also will be racing pigs, a corn pit for kids, camel rides and petting zoo. Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 per vehicle of six and $10 for each additional person. For more information, visit eudorafarms.net.
APRIL 8
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30-7 p.m. today at the Knights of Columbus building, 100 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged Marines, FMF Corpsmen and chaplains. For more information or to join, call Commandant Col. Davis (Ret.) at 803-722-6247 or email tarheelmarine1@gmail.com.
APRIL 10
A Pickleball Clinic for New Players will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Check in will be at 9:15 a.m. followed by court set up at 9:30 a.m. The clinic will cover proper court positioning, how to keep score, how to transition from tennis to pickleball and more. Balls and paddles are provided. The cost is $15 per person. For more information or to sign up, call 803-642-7631 or visit aikenpickleball.com.
The Second Saturday Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at 506 Main St., Edgefield. The event will feature vendors, food trucks and more. Music on the Square will be held from 5-9 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
Pull and park worship services will be held at 10:30 a.m. the second, third, fourth and fifth Sundays at Jordan Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Skyland Farm Road, Williston. Limited capacity is available for inside worshippers. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn. Elder David Bryant is the pastor.
APRIL 13
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The April program will feature the book "The Secret Child," by Marti Healy. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 13 and 20. The cost is $35 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
A ceremony honoring submarine veterans who have earned the designation "Qualified in Submarines" at least 50 years ago will be honored in a formal ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at VFW Post No. 5877, 116 Midway Circle. The ceremony will be hosted by the USSVI Denizens of the Deep Submarine Veterans. Inductees include David Byrd, Jack Goldenberg, Charles Jones and Earl "Mac" McCallum. For more information, call 803-257-6048 or email waynephillips.se2dc@yahoo.com.
APRIL 16
Aiken Pickleball will hold a New Player Clinic from 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, April 16, at the Gregg Park Civic Center, 1001 A Ave., Graniteville. The clinic is free to Gregg Park members and $10 for non-members. For more information or to sign-up, visit aikenpickleball.com.
APRIL 17
The Cedar Creek Ladies Club will hold a golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, April 17, at Cedar Creek Golf Club, 2555 Club Drive. The 9-hole tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and is open to ladies or mixed couple foursomes. The registration deadline is April 13.
APRIL 18
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Adath Yeshurun Synagogue will offer a discussion on Aiken's Jewish history post 1950s from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, via Zoom. For more information, visit asourceoflight.org.
APRIL 19
The inaugural Aiken Center Classic Golf Tournament will be held Monday April 19, at the Woodside Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The captain's choice tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $100 per person or $400 per team of four. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. All proceeds will benefit the Aiken Center for the Arts. For more information or to register, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
APRIL 20
APRIL 24
The City of Aiken will hold a Movie in the Park event at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is free, but food trucks will be on hand. For more information, call 803-642-7634 or visit cityofaikensc.gov/movie.
APRIL 26
The 10th annual Support1 Golf Tournament will be held Monday, April 26, at The River Club, 307 Riverside Blvd., North Augusta. Check-in is 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The tournament is captain's choice. The cost is $300 per three-person team. Emergency first responders will receive a $25 discount. For more information or to register, email info@support1.org.
APRIL 27
A book club for adults will meet online from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. The book selection for April is "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens. To participate, sign up at the reference desk of the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
APRIL 30
Edgefield County Acoustic – Guitar Pull will perform from 7-8 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Mims Park, 514 Lee St., Johnston, as part of the Community Concerts in the Park Series. Admission is free. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers and alcohol are not permitted. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.
MAY 15
The deadline to register for the 2021 Memorial Day Parade is May 15. The parade is set for Saturday, May 29, starting at 10 a.m. at Park Avenue and Union Street. Participation is open to businesses, youth organizations, schools, churches, local bands, veteran and military service organizations, all to honor the sacrifices and service of military members and their families. Participation is free, but participants must register. For more information or to register, visit www.aikenmemorialdayparade.com or e-mail, aikenmemorialdayparade@gmail.com.