Today's events for March 25

TODAY
The SPCA Albrecht Center will hold at Top Dog Topgolf fundraiser from 7-9 p.m. today at TopGolf Augusta, 437 Topgolf Way, Augusta, Georgia. Caddy Tickets are $50 and include a meal and no game play. The Play Ticket is $75 and includes a meal and 1 hour of game play. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the shelter pets at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Center. For more information or to register, visit letlovelive.org.
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold an opening reception for its new exhibits from 6-8 p.m. today at the center, 122 Laurens St. S.W. For more information, 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Author Ron Rash will speak at 11:30 a.m. today virtually as part of Aiken Technical College's Dynamic Dialogues guest lecture series. Rash is the author of several novels and collections of poems, including "Burning Bright." His topic will be "Burning Bright": An Author's Talk. The discussion is free and open to the public. To join, visit bit.ly/38LmKhD or call 571-392-7650 and enter PIN 753 814 2925.
A St. Paw-trick's Day adoption event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. Wear green and receive a free gift with the adoption. Appointments are encouraged. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 803-642-1537 option 5 or email info@fotasaiken.org.
FRIDAY
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday at Victory Baptist Church, 620 W. Martintown Road, North Augusta. For more information or to pre-register, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.
Augusta University Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible residents from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. To make an appointment, visit augustahealth.org. Walk-up and phone appointments are not available.
SATURDAY
The Aiken County Kite Derby will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4121 Augusta Road, Clearwater. Bring a kite and help fill the sky. Participation is open to all ages. For more information, call 803-599-6847.
The Cottontail Cruise 2 Mobile Egg Hunt will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on your lawn. Peter Cottontail and his friends will hop around town and hide candy-filled eggs in your yard. Participants must live within the Aiken City Limits and children must be under the age of 10. Signup is limited to 50 participants. Registration closed March 21.
The Aiken High School Horticulture Class will hold its annual plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday through April 1, at the greenhouse behind Aiken High School, 449 Rutland Drive.
The Augusta Genealogical Society will hold its quarterly program online at 11 a.m. Saturday. The guest speaker will be Ken Thomas Jr. His topic will be Finding Cousins Through Chromosomes, Why do DNA and Why is it necessary to do genealogy? For more information or to register, visit augustagensociety.org. The registration deadline is Tuesday, March 22.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will hold the 2021 S.C. Statewide Virtual Campus Walk on Saturday. Aiken Technical College students will be participating in the virtual fundraising event. For more information, visit afsp.org/sccampus.
MARCH 30
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
Nar-Anon Aiken For Comfort Family Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. For more information, email momofoscar4@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
The National Nuclear Security Administration will hold a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. Positions are available at the Savannah River Site, Kancy City National Security Campus, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Nevada National Security Site, the Pantex Plant in Texas, Sandia National Laboratories and the Y-12 National Security Complex. For more information or to register, visit energy.gov.
APRIL 1
The Singing Brazells will perform from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Mims Park, 514 Lee St., Johnston, as part of the Community Concerts in the Park Series. Admission is free. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers and alcohol are not permitted. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Trie-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
APRIL 2
Good Friday services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 2, at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway. Easter services will be held at 11 a.m. Both services will be held outside. For more information, visit ncpcaiken.org.
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, April 7, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program will be Joint Fundraiser Bingo Night co-hosted by American Legion Post No. 26. Cards are $5. The cost is $25 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday, April 2. For more information or to make a reservation, call Dave Twigg at 803-262-5567 or email dtwigg62@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $25 as the chapter is billed that amount.
APRIL 3
The Downtown Aiken Easter Eggstravaganza will be held Saturday, April 3, in downtown Aiken. For more information and a list of participating businesses, visit downtownaikencom/events.
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Kingsway and the Heritage Quartet will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
A Hippity Hoppity Easter Basket Giveaway will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Harrison Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. Easter baskets will be given away until they are gone. Children must be present. This is a drive-through program sponsored by the Charity Club, Horse Creek Masonic Lodge and OES.
A free COVID-19 testing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 17519 Atomic Road. The Rev. Paul H. Bush is the pastor.
An Easter Egg hunt will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at New Beginning Baptist Church, 4000 Trolley Line Road. Free Easter baskets will be given to the first 100 kids. There also will be free hot dogs, chips and drinks. Ernest Thomas is the pastor.
APRIL 4
Easter services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4, outside at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway. For more information, visit ncpcaiken.org.
A pull and park Easter service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at Jordan Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Skyland Farm Road, Williston. Limited capacity is available for inside worshippers. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn. Elder David Bryant is the pastor.
APRIL 8
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30-7 p.m. today at the Knights of Columbus building, 100 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged Marines, FMF Corpsmen and chaplains. For more information or to join, call Commandant Col. Davis (Ret.) at 803-722-6247 or email tarheelmarine1@gmail.com.
APRIL 10
A Pickleball Clinic for New Players will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Check in will be at 9:15 a.m. followed by court set up at 9:30 a.m. The clinic will cover proper court positioning, how to keep score, how to transition from tennis to pickleball and more. Balls and paddles are provided. The cost is $15 per person. For more information or to sign up, call 803-642-7631 or visit aikenpickleball.com.
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
Pull and park worship services will be held at 10:30 a.m. the second, third, fourth and fifth Sundays at Jordan Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Skyland Farm Road, Williston. Limited capacity is available for inside worshippers. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn. Elder David Bryant is the pastor.
APRIL 13
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The April program will feature the book "The Secret Child," by Marti Healy. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 13 and 20. The cost is $35 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
APRIL 17
The Cedar Creek Ladies Club will hold a golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, April 17, at Cedar Creek Golf Club, 2555 Club Drive. The 9-hole tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and is open to ladies or mixed couple foursomes. The registration deadline is April 13.
APRIL 18
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Adath Yeshurun Synagogue will offer a discussion on Aiken's Jewish history post 1950s from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, via Zoom. For more information, visit asourceoflight.org.
APRIL 19
The inaugural Aiken Center Classic Golf Tournament will be held Monday April 19, at the Woodside Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The captain's choice tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $100 per person or $400 per team of four. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. All proceeds will benefit the Aiken Center for the Arts. For more information or to register, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
APRIL 20
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
APRIL 26
The 10th annual Support1 Golf Tournament will be held Monday, April 26, at The River Club, 307 Riverside Blvd., North Augusta. Check-in is 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The tournament is captain's choice. The cost is $300 per three-person team. Emergency first responders will receive a $25 discount. For more information or to register, email info@support1.org.
APRIL 24
The City of Aiken will hold a Movie in the Park event at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is free, but food trucks will be on hand. For more information, call 803-642-7634 or visit cityofaikensc.gov/movie.
APRIL 27
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
A book club for adults will meet online from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. The book selection for April is "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens. To participate, sign up at the reference desk of the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
APRIL 30
Edgefield County Acoustic – Guitar Pull will perform from 7-8 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Mims Park, 514 Lee St., Johnston, as part of the Community Concerts in the Park Series. Admission is free. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers and alcohol are not permitted. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.