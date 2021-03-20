Today's events for March 21

TODAY
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Adath Yeshurun Synagogue will offer a discussion on Aiken's Jewish history through the 1950s from 5-6:30 p.m. today via Zoom. For more information, visit asourceoflight.org.
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold virtual services today. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the Zoom link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020.
The Friends of the Gaston Livery Stable will hold a book signing from 2 to 4 p.m. today at the Gaston Livery Stable, 1315 Richland Ave. E. Elliott Levy and Coleen Reed will sign copies of their book "Aiken County Jeopardy." Books are available at Howell Printing, True Value on Laurens Street, Equine Divine and The Willcox.
MONDAY
The Augusta Genealogical Society will hold its quarterly program online at 11 a.m. Saturday. The guest speaker will be Ken Thomas Jr. His topic will be Finding Cousins Through Chromosomes, Why do DNA and Why is it necessary to do genealogy? For more information or to register, visit augustagensociety.org. The registration deadline is Monday.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be available Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 14 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, by appointment only. Those in need of help with tax preparation and e-filing of federal and state returns. Those wishing to use the VITA service must pick up an info packet, complete the forms in the packet and call to make an appointment once all forms are completed. Appointments are available between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Taxpayers must have a cellphone, and will be called by someone to work on their return.
The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation in collaboration with the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame & Museum will live-stream a virtual exhibit from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Monday via Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. The exhibit is titled Saving Horses, Saving Lives: A Celebration – Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation Exhibit. For more information, visit aikenhalloffame.com.
TUESDAY
A book club for adults will meet online from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday. The book selection for March is "Daughter of Fortune," by Isabel Allende. To participate, sign up at the reference desk of the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
Nar-Anon Aiken For Comfort Family Group will from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. For more information, email momofoscar4@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
The Parker Quartet will perform on Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Banwell Ave., as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. Admission is free on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com. This performance is sponsored by Susan H. Adkins in memory of Dr. Carl R. Adkins.
The SPCA Albrecht Center will hold at Top Dog Topgolf fundraiser from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at TopGolf Augusta, 437 Topgolf Way, Augusta, Georgia. Caddy Tickets are $50 and include a meal and no game play. The Play Ticket is $75 and includes a meal and 1 hour of game play. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the shelter pets at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Center. For more information or to register, visit letlovelive.org.
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold an opening reception for its new exhibits from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the center, 122 Laurens St. S.W. For more information, 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Author Ron Rash will speak at 11:30 a.m. Thursday virtually as part of Aiken Technical College's Dynamic Dialogues guest lecture series. Rash is the author of several novels and collections of poems, including "Burning Bright." His topic will be "Burning Bright": An Author's Talk. The discussion is free and open to the public. To join, visit bit.ly/38LmKhD or call 571-392-7650 and enter PIN 753 814 2925.
FRIDAY
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday at Victory Baptist Church, 620 W. Martintown Road, North Augusta. For more information or to pre-register, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.
SATURDAY
The Aiken County Kite Derby will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4121 Augusta Road, Clearwater. Bring a kite and help fill the sky. Participation is open to all ages. For more information, call 803-599-6847.
The Cottontail Cruise 2 Mobile Egg Hunt will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on your lawn. Peter cottontail and his friends will hop around town and high candy filled eggs in your yard. Participants must live within the Aiken City Limits and children must be under the age of 10. Sign up is limited to 50 participants. Registration closed March 21.
The Aiken High School Horticulture Class will hold its annual plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday through April 1, at the greenhouse behind Aiken High School, 449 Rutland Drive.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will hold the 2021 S.C. Statewide Virtual Campus Walk on Saturday. Aiken Technical College students will be participating in the virtual fundraising event. For more information, visit afsp.org/sccampus.
MARCH 30
APRIL 1
The Singing Brazells will perform from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Mims Park, 514 Lee St., Johnston, as part of the Community Concerts in the Park Series. Admission is free. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers and alcohol are not permitted. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Trie-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
APRIL 3
The Downtown Aiken Easter Eggstravaganza will be held Saturday, April 3, in downtown Aiken. For more information and a list of participating businesses, visit downtownaikencom/events.
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Kingsway and the Heritage Quartet will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
A Hippity Hoppity Easter Basket Giveaway will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Harrison Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. Easter baskets will be given away until they are gone. Children must be present. This is a drive-through program sponsored by the Charity Club, Horsecreek Masonic Lodge and OES.
A free COVID-19 testing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 17519 Atomic Road. The Rev. Paul H. Bush is the pastor.
APRIL 8
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30-7 p.m. today at the Knights of Columbus building, 100 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged Marines, FMF Corpsmen and chaplains. For more information or to join, call Commandant Col. Davis (Ret.) at 803-722-6247 or email tarheelmarine1@gmail.com.
APRIL 13
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The April program will feature the book "The Secret Child," by Marti Healy. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 13 and 20. The cost is $35 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
APRIL 18
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Adath Yeshurun Synagogue will offer a discussion on Aiken's Jewish history post 1950s from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, via Zoom. For more information, visit asourceoflight.org.
APRIL 19
The inaugural Aiken Center Classic Golf Tournament will be held Monday April 19, at the Woodside Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The captain's choice tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $100 per person or $400 per team of four. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. All proceeds will benefit the Aiken Center for the Arts. For more information or to register, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
APRIL 20
APRIL 26
The 10th annual Support1 Golf Tournament will be held Monday, April 26, at The River Club, 307 Riverside Blvd., North Augusta. Check-in is 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The tournament is captain's choice. The cost is $300 per three-person team. Emergency first responders will receive a $25 discount. For more information or to register, email info@support1.org.
APRIL 24
The City of Aiken will hold a Movie in the Park event at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is free, but food trucks will be on hand. For more information, call 803-642-7634 or visit cityofaikensc.gov/movie.
APRIL 27
A book club for adults will meet online from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. The book selection for April is "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens. To participate, sign up at the reference desk of the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
APRIL 30
Edgefield County Acoustic – Guitar Pull will perform from 7-8 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Mims Park, 514 Lee St., Johnston, as part of the Community Concerts in the Park Series. Admission is free. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers and alcohol are not permitted. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.