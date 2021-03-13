Today's events for March 14

TODAY
Mine Creek Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Family and Friends Day Program at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1799 Johnston Highway, Johnston. The service will be drive-up. All are welcome. The Rev. Johnny Peterson is the pastor.
MONDAY
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold a Family Game Night from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Friday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The cost is $5 per person or $18 for a family of four. Registration is required and is open through Monday. Faces coverings will be required. For more information or to register, call 803-643-2181.
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-648-6020.
TUESDAY
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the USC Aiken Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway, and Edgefield First Baptist Church, 212 Church St., Edgefield. For more information or to pre-register, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.
The Aiken Lions Club will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The guest speaker will be Adrienne Stubbs. She will discuss childhood cancer. For more information, email sljselden@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Nuclear Care Partners will hold an Ask the EEOICPA Experts: Free Benefits Reviews for SRS Retirees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Nuclear Care Partners in Aiken, 1908 A Pawnee St. Appointments are required and will be scheduled in 30-minute increments. For more information, call 706-405-2370.
THURSDAY
"Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till," written by and starring Mike Wiley will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series, and has been made possible thanks to a partnership with the Center for African American History, Art and Culture.
A Basketball Madness event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. The event is open to those ages 12-14 and will feature a 3-point shooting competition and a speed and agility competition. Participation is free. Registration is due by 4 p.m. Thursday.
FRIDAY
The Schofield Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications regarding scholarship assistance. Any African American student who is in good academic standing and need of assistance may apply. An additional criteria would be that the applicant must have a close family member who either attended Schofield, was employed, or is currently employed at Schofield. The deadline for applications is March 19. Persons wishing to apply should secure an application from your local Aiken County high school or the office of Attorney George A.Anderson, 223 Park Ave., S.E., Aiken.
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a Lunchbox Lecture at noon Friday via Zoom. The speaker will be Vicky Bertagnolli, a Clemson horticulture agent and entomologist. The topic will be how to control pesky scale insects. Lectures are free and open to the public. For more information, visit aikenmastergardeners.org.
MARCH 20
A COVID-19 Community Tour, sponsored by the 100 Black Men of Augusta, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Carey Hill Baptist Church, 1591 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Free oral COVID-19 testing will be available. The event will be drive-thru.
MARCH 21
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Adath Yeshurun Synagogue will offer a discussion on Aiken's Jewish history through the 1950s from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21, via Zoom. For more information, visit asourceoflight.org.
MARCH 22
The Augusta Genealogical Society will hold its quarterly program online at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27. The guest speaker will be Ken Thomas Jr. His topic will be Finding Cousins Through Chromosomes, Why do DNA and Why is it necessary to do genealogy? For more information or to register, visit augustagensociety.org. The registration deadline is Monday, March 22.
MARCH 23
A book club for adults will meet online from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. The book selection for March is "Daughter of Fortune," by Isabel Allende. To participate, sign up at the reference desk of the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
MARCH 25
The Parker Quartet will perform on Tuesday, March 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Banwell Ave., as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. Admission is free on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com. This performance is sponsored by Susan H. Adkins in memory of Dr. Carl R. Adkins.
The SPCA Albrecht Center will hold at Top Dog Topgolf fundraiser from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at TopGolf Augusta, 437 Topgolf Way, Augusta, Georgia. Caddy Tickets are $50 and include a meal and no game play. The Play Ticket is $75 and includes a meal and 1 hour of game play. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the shelter pets at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Center. For more information or to register, visit letlovelive.org.
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold an opening reception for its new exhibits from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the center, 122 Laurens St. S.W. For more information, 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
MARCH 26
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Victory Baptist Church, 620 W. Martintown Road. For more information or to pre-register, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.
MARCH 27
The Aiken County Kite Derby will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Harrison-Caver Park, 4121 Augusta Road, Clearwater. Bring a kite and help fill the sky. Participation is open to all ages. For more information, call 803-599-6847.
The Cottontail Cruise 2 Mobile Egg Hunt will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, on your lawn. Peter cottontail and his friends will hop around town and high candy filled eggs in your yard. Participants must live within the Aiken City Limits and children must be under the age of 10. Sign up is limited to 50 participants. Registration is open March 1-21. Registration must be completed in person at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E.; or the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.E.
The Aiken High School Horticulture Class will hold its annual plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, through Thursday, April 1, at the greenhouse behind Aiken High School, 449 Rutland Drive.
MARCH 30
APRIL 3
The Downtown Aiken Easter Eggstravaganza will be held Saturday, April 3, in downtown Aiken. For more information and a list of participating businesses, visit downtownaikencom/events.
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Kingsway and the Heritage Quartet will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
A Hippity Hoppity Easter Basket Giveaway will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Harrison Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. Easter baskets will be given away until they are gone. Children must be present. This is a drive-through program sponsored by the Charity Club, Horsecreek Masonic Lodge and OES.
APRIL 8
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30-7 p.m. today at the Knights of Columbus building, 100 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged Marines, FMF Corpsmen and chaplains. For more information or to join, call Commandant Col. Davis (Ret.) at 803-722-6247 or email tarheelmarine1@gmail.com.
APRIL 13
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The April program will feature the book "The Secret Child," by Marti Healy. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 13 and 20. The cost is $35 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
APRIL 18
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Adath Yeshurun Synagogue will offer a discussion on Aiken's Jewish history post 1950s from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, via Zoom. For more information, visit asourceoflight.org.
APRIL 19
The inaugural Aiken Center Classic Golf Tournament will be held Monday April 19, at the Woodside Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The captain's choice tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $100 per person or $400 per team of four. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. All proceeds will benefit the Aiken Center for the Arts. For more information or to register, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
APRIL 20
APRIL 26
The 10th annual Support1 Golf Tournament will be held Monday, April 26, at The River Club, 307 Riverside Blvd., North Augusta. Check-in is 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The tournament is captain's choice. The cost is $300 per three-person team. Emergency first responders will receive a $25 discount. For more information or to register, email info@support1.org.
APRIL 27
