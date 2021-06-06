Today's events for June 7

TODAY
The Aiken Lions Club will hold its annual golf outing at 12:30 p.m. today at Woodside Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The fee is $75 per person or $300 per team, and includes a box lunch from Chick-fil-A and a barbecue dinner after play has concluded. For more information or to request an entry form, call Bill Findley at 803-642-5500 or Pat Friday 803-645-0606.
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. The Aiken Community Theatre will perform a Broadway Review at 7 p.m. today at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
The Town of Windsor will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. today in the activity building of Windsor First Baptist Church. Masks are required. One person per family is asked to attend. For more information, call 803-571-0788 or 803-270-7003.
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All, including children, are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-648-6020.
TUESDAY
CNTA will hold a Public Information Forum from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The topic will be nuclear in your daily life and will include radioactive materials in our environment; nuclear medical procedures and irradiation of food. For more information, visit cntaware.org.
DayBreak Adult Care Services will hold a Lewy Body Dementia Support Group at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, visit daybreakaiken.com or cal 803-226-0288.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
Nar-Anon Aiken For Comfort Family Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in person in the conference room near the main sanctuary at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. S.W. and via Zoom. For more information, email momofoscar4@gmail.com.
JUNE 10
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Knights of Columbus building, 1003 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged or currently serving Marines. Associate membership is opened to all branches of the military and family members. For more information, visit aikenmc1939.org.
The Modern Gentlemen will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11, at the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $45. The concert is being presented by Aiken Performing Arts. For more information, visit apagonline.org.
The Farmers Market in The Alley will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays in June. Farm-fresh produce, artisan goods, food and drinks will be available in The Alley in downtown Aiken. Live music will be provided by Amp the Alley. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
JUNE 11
The Carolina Blue Dots, DJ Furman Dominick and DJ Billy Fanning will perform from 7-11 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Aiken Shrine Club, 1526 Columbia Highway N. The cost is $7.
JUNE 13
Indoor services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 13, at New Beginning Baptist Church, 4000 Trolley Line Road. A Family and Friends Day program will be held. Ernest Thomas is the pastor.
JUNE 14
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. 4 Cats in the Doghouse will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
JUNE 15
JUNE 17
The North Augusta Chamber of Commerce will hold a Summer Pop-up Shop from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the chamber, 406 W. Ave., North Augusta. For more information, call 803-279-2323 or email terra@northaugusta.org.
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will hold hybrid meetings at 6:45 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month in-person at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. S.E., and via Zoom. For more information, email toastmastersaiken1355@gmail.com.
JUNE 18
Coach, Pure Indigo and Easily Amused will perform in concert Saturday, June 19, at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater, 1001 Center St., North Augusta. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fwbpro.com.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department's Library Park is closed while the playground surface is replaced. The park, located at 355 York St. S.E., is scheduled to reopen on June 18. For more information, call 803-643-4779.
Christafari will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Eureka First Baptist Church, 173 Johnston Highway, Trenton.
Zac Brown Tribute Band 20 Ride will perform in concert Friday, June 18, at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater, 1001 Center St., North Augusta. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fwbpro.com.
JUNE 19
A Juneteenth celebration will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture, 120 York St. For more information, visit caahac.org or email juneteenth@caahac.org.
JUNE 21
A summer art camp will begin June 21 at the Arts & Heritage Center of North Augusta, 100 Georgia Avenue. The camp is open to children aged 6-9 for morning classes and 10-13 for afternoon classes and will take place over three weeks. The fee per week is $75. Visit www.artsandheritagecenter.com or the center's offices for a registration form.
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. Southern Meltdown will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
JUNE 23
A Bingo Night fundraiser will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Mellow Mushroom, 151 Bee Lane.. All proceeds will benefit the Aiken Equine Rescue.
JUNE 24
A Jazz Explosion concert featuring jazz camp faculty will will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. General admission tickets are $20. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com.
SuccessTeam will hold its third annual Big Brother: A Fellowship of Young Men Looking to Become Real Men conference, June 24-27 at USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. The multi-day overnight youth may development conference will feature leadership development, the art of accountability, suit and tie etiquette, how to secure employment, conflict resolution, basic mechanics, fine dining etiquette, the importance of education, how to succeed as an athlete and more. For more information, visit successteam.org.
JUNE 26
A gospel singing fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26, the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Forever Changed and the Mark Trammell Quartet will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
An Audio Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater.
JUNE 27
A Jazz Explosion concert featuring jazz camp students will will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. Admission is free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com.
JUNE 28
The Parris Island Marine Band will close out the Hopelands Concert Series at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.