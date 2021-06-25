Today's events for June 26

TODAY
A gospel singing fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. today the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Forever Changed and the Mark Trammell Quartet will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
An Audio Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater.
The Back to Basics Alcoholics Anonymous group will meet in-person at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Masks required for those who have not been fully vaccinated.
The Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing will perform "Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells," at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. today at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E. Admission is free.
A Dog Wash will be held from 9 a.m. to noon today at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Baths, ear cleanings and nail trims will be available. Prices vary. For more information and a list of prices, visit letlovelive.org. Masks and social distancing are required.
SUNDAY
A Jazz Explosion concert featuring jazz camp students will will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. Admission is free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com.
Gospel of Deliverance Church will hold an international founders day program titled Celebrating the Journey at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Retreat Rehoboth, 40 Bath Lake Road, Warrenville. The program will honor Bishop Dr. Walter Kearse Jr.
MONDAY
The Parris Island Marine Band will close out the Hopelands Concert Series at 7 p.m. Monday at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
THURSDAY
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Knights of Columbus building, 1003 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged or currently serving Marines. Associate membership is opened to all branches of the military and family members. For more information, visit aikenmc1939.org.
Reed & McCranie will perform live during Amp the Alley beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
JULY 3
A Patriot Paw Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Downtown Dog, 150 Laurens St. S.W. Those wishing to attend should arrive at 9:45 a.m. There will be a best-dressed costume prize and an Ice Cream Paw-Ty after the walk. For more information, visit aikendowntowndog.com.
Aiken Music Fest will be held from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Highfields Event Center, 118 Gaston Road. The Red Clay Strays with Billy S. will perform. The gate opens at 6 p.m., and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. The Aiken County Crafters will be in the vendors village. Food trucks also will be on-hand. For more information, visit aikenmusicfest.com.
JULY 7
The Summer Food Service Program meals will be provided from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 7, July 21 and Aug. 4 at the Outreach Community Church, 188 School St., Warrenville. Meals will be provided through contactless curbside pickup.
JULY 8
Music in the Park will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Maude Edenfield Park, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. The Savannah River Winds Concert Band will perform. Those attending should bring a chair or blanket. In the case of inclement weather, concerts will be held inside the North Augusta Community Center. The concert series is sponsored by the North Augusta Cultural Arts Council, the City of North Augusta and the S.C. Arts Commission.
J & the Bootleggers will perform live during Amp the Alley beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
JULY 10
The Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society will hold a Southern Author Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the American Legion Hut, 314 Penn St., Edgefield. Authors Tom Poland, Patricia G. McNeely, Alexia Jones, Helsley, Tom Robertson, Marion F. Sturkey, June Gardner, Ralph Scurry, Dr. Jodie Peeler, Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr. and Karen Stokes will be on-hand. The Edgefield Preservation Association will hold a lunch fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch tickets $15 in advance and $20 at the door, and can be purchased at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square. For more information, call 803-637-4010 or email OEDGS85@gmail.com.
JULY 12
Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. nightly July 12-15 at Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 2451 Edgefield Road, Trenton. Guest preachers will be the Rev. Barbara Brightharp Wills on Monday; the Rev. Reginald Grimes on Tuesday; the Rev. Billy Smith on Wednesday; and the Rev. Charles E. Goodman Jr. on Thursday. The Rev. George L. Brightharp is the pastor. For more information, call 803-480-8086.
JULY 20
DayBreak Adult Care Services will hold its Lewy Body Dementia Support Group at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, visit daybreakaiken.com or cal 803-226-0288.
JULY 21
JULY 22
Music in the Park will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Maude Edenfield Park, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. Double D will perform. Those attending should bring a chair or blanket. In the case of inclement weather, concerts will be held inside the North Augusta Community Center. The concert series is sponsored by the North Augusta Cultural Arts Council, the City of North Augusta and the S.C. Arts Commission.
The Brandon Bower Band will perform live during Amp the Alley beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
JULY 23
The Augusta Poster Show will be held Friday, July 23, from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wow! Club at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. The event will feature over 30 different posters from 30 different artists. A VIP Preview will be held Friday. Admission is $10. Saturday's show is free. For more information, visit augustapostershow.com.
JULY 24
The Southern Roots Team will hold BarkStock from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Beverly D. Clyburn Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. The event will feature food, vendors, music, fun and a pet supply drive. Admission is one item per person to donate to local animal shelters. Accepted items include pet toys, pet food, treats, cleaning supplies, towels/blankets, collars/leashes, or food and water bowls.
JULY 27
An online book club for adults will meet from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. July's book is "Summer of ’69" by Elin Hilderbrand. To sign up, call 803-642-2020 x. 1121 to get the meeting link. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
JULY 29
Town Mountain will perform in concert Thursday, July 29, at Southbound Smokehouse, 1855 Central Ave., Augusta. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit fwbpro.com.
JULY 31
