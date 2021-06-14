Today's events for June 15

TODAY
DayBreak Adult Care Services will hold its Lewy Body Dementia Support Group at 11 a.m. today at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, visit daybreakaiken.com or call 803-226-0288.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
Nar-Anon Aiken For Comfort Family Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in person in the conference room near the main sanctuary at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. S.W. and via Zoom. For more information, email momofoscar4@gmail.com.
Keep Aiken County Beautiful will hold a Trash Talk Roundtable at 5:30 p.m. today at the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Parkway. The discussion is free and open to the public. The aim is to brainstorm litter solutions. For more information, call Kandace Cave at 803-502-9000 x. 3356.
THURSDAY
The North Augusta Chamber of Commerce will hold a Summer Pop-up Shop from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the chamber, 406 West Ave., North Augusta. For more information, call 803-279-2323 or email terra@northaugusta.org.
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will hold hybrid meetings at 6:45 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month in-person at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. S.E., and via Zoom. For more information, email toastmastersaiken1355@gmail.com.
The Farmers Market in The Alley will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays in June. Farm-fresh produce, artisan goods, food and drinks will be available in The Alley in downtown Aiken. Forest & Shep perform live during Amp the Alley beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
FRIDAY
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department's Library Park is closed while the playground surface is replaced. The park, located at 355 York St. S.E., is scheduled to reopen on Friday. For more information, call 803-643-4779.
Christafari will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Eureka First Baptist Church, 173 Johnston Highway, Trenton.
Zac Brown Tribute Band 20 Ride will perform in concert Friday at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater, 1001 Center St., North Augusta. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fwbpro.com.
The Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness Up & Atom series will be held at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Dr. Forest Mahan, president of Aiken Technical College, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Aiken Tech's initiatives in the nuclear field, welding and other non-nuclear programs that benefit SRS. The cost is $20 per person. For more information or to RSVP, email cnta@bellsouth.net or visit cntaware.org/event/up-atom-atc. The registration deadline is Friday.
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a Lunchbox Lecture at noon Friday via Zoom. The speaker will be Clemson Extension Agent Laura Lee Rose. The topic will be perennials to attract pollinators. Lectures are free and open to the public, bur registration is required. For more information or to register, visit aikenmastergardeners.org.
SATURDAY
Coach, Pure Indigo and Easily Amused will perform in concert Saturday at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater, 1001 Center St., North Augusta. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fwbpro.com.
A Juneteenth celebration will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture, 120 York St. For more information, visit caahac.org or email juneteenth@caahac.org.
The Council of Aiken Garden Clubs will hold a Treasure Hunt Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. All proceeds will benefit the garden plantings and upkeep of the Dollhouse in Hopelands Gardens.
MONDAY
A summer art camp will begin Monday at the Arts & Heritage Center of North Augusta, 100 Georgia Avenue. The camp is open to children aged 6-9 for morning classes and 10-13 for afternoon classes and will take place over three weeks. The fee per week is $75. Visit www.artsandheritagecenter.com or the center's offices for a registration form.
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. Southern Meltdown will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
Spoken Word Christian Ministries, 1219 Edgefield Highway, will hold Vacation Bible School from 6:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Monday. The theme is The Conquerors. For more information or to RSVP, email Alvina Jackson at vinahead2013@gmail.com.
JUNE 23
A Bingo Night fundraiser will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Mellow Mushroom, 151 Bee Lane.. All proceeds will benefit the Aiken Equine Rescue.
STAR puppy classes will be offered at 6 p.m. beginning Wednesday, June 23, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Puppies will learn commands and those who qualify will be eligible for the AKC STAR award at the end of the course. Puppies must be between 10 to 20 weeks old and have two sets of shots. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
Basic Dog Training classes will be held at 7:15 p.m. beginning Wednesday, June 23, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Dogs will learn basic commands including come, sit, down, stay, wait, stand, etc., and topics will include basic dog care and what to expect from training. Dogs must be 5 months and older, have a current rabies vaccination and be registered with the city if the owner lives within the city limits. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
JUNE 24
A Jazz Explosion concert featuring jazz camp faculty will will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. General admission tickets are $20. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com.
SuccessTeam will hold its third annual Big Brother: A Fellowship of Young Men Looking to Become Real Men conference, June 24-27 at USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. The multi-day overnight youth may development conference will feature leadership development, the art of accountability, suit and tie etiquette, how to secure employment, conflict resolution, basic mechanics, fine dining etiquette, the importance of education, how to succeed as an athlete and more. For more information, visit successteam.org.
The Farmers Market in The Alley will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays in June. Farm-fresh produce, artisan goods, food and drinks will be available in The Alley in downtown Aiken. Jaycie & Brooke will perform live during Amp the Alley beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
Music in the Park will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Maude Edenfield Park, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. Fabio & Friends will perform. Those attending should bring a chair or blanket. In the case of inclement weather, concerts will be held inside the North Augusta Community Center. The concert series is sponsored by the North Augusta Cultural Arts Council, the City of North Augusta and the S.C. Arts Commission.
JUNE 26
A gospel singing fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26, the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Forever Changed and the Mark Trammell Quartet will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
An Audio Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater.
JUNE 27
A Jazz Explosion concert featuring jazz camp students will will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. Admission is free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com.
JUNE 28
The Parris Island Marine Band will close out the Hopelands Concert Series at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
JULY 1
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Knights of Columbus building, 1003 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged or currently serving Marines. Associate membership is opened to all branches of the military and family members. For more information, visit aikenmc1939.org.
Reed & McCranie will perform live during Amp the Alley beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
JULY 8
Music in the Park will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Maude Edenfield Park, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. The Savannah River Winds Concert Band will perform. Those attending should bring a chair or blanket. In the case of inclement weather, concerts will be held inside the North Augusta Community Center. The concert series is sponsored by the North Augusta Cultural Arts Council, the City of North Augusta and the S.C. Arts Commission.
J & the Bootleggers will perform live during Amp the Alley beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
JULY 20
DayBreak Adult Care Services will hold its Lewy Body Dementia Support Group at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, visit daybreakaiken.com or cal 803-226-0288.
JULY 22
Music in the Park will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Maude Edenfield Park, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. Double D will perform. Those attending should bring a chair or blanket. In the case of inclement weather, concerts will be held inside the North Augusta Community Center. The concert series is sponsored by the North Augusta Cultural Arts Council, the City of North Augusta and the S.C. Arts Commission.
The Brandon Bower Band will perform live during Amp the Alley beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
JULY 23
The Augusta Poster Show will be held Friday, July 23, from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wow! Club at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. The event will feature over 30 different posters from 30 different artists. A VIP Preview will be held Friday. Admission is $10. Saturday's show is free. For more information, visit augustapostershow.com.
JULY 29
Town Mountain will perform in concert Thursday, July 29, at Southbound Smokehouse, 1855 Central Ave., Augusta. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit fwbpro.com.