Today's events for July 9

SATURDAY
The Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society will hold a Southern Author Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hut, 314 Penn St., Edgefield. Authors Tom Poland, Patricia G. McNeely, Alexia Jones, Helsley, Tom Robertson, Marion F. Sturkey, June Gardner, Ralph Scurry, Dr. Jodie Peeler, Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr. and Karen Stokes will be on-hand. The Edgefield Preservation Association will hold a lunch fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch tickets $15 in advance and $20 at the door, and can be purchased at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square. For more information, call 803-637-4010 or email OEDGS85@gmail.com.
A Christmas in July Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 506 Main St., Edgefield.
The Back to Basics Alcoholics Anonymous group will meet in-person at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Masks required for those who have not been fully vaccinated.
Cats on the Mat will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Marr Education Center at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. The cost is $10. Registration is required, and space is limited to 35 participants. The class will be led by Sarah Acord of Aiken Yoga. Participants should bring their own mat. For more information or to register, visit letlovelive.org.
FOTAS will hold an Ice Cream Social from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. FOr more information or to schedule an appointment, call 803-642-1537 option 3 or email info@fotasaiken.org.
A community roundtable on jobs, the minimum wage and affordable housing will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. Saturday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Aiken City Council members Gail Diggs and Lessie Price will be in attendance. The event is being held in collaboration with the S.C. Democratic Party Labor and Progressive Caucus and Aiken Young Democrats.
MONDAY
Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. nightly July 12-15 at Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 2451 Edgefield Road, Trenton. Guest preachers will be the Rev. Barbara Brightharp Wills on Monday; the Rev. Reginald Grimes on Tuesday; the Rev. Billy Smith on Wednesday; and the Rev. Charles E. Goodman Jr. on Thursday. The Rev. George L. Brightharp is the pastor. For more information, call 803-480-8086.
The 27th annual Border Bash will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at SRP Park, 187 W. Railroad Ave., North Augusta. General admission tickets are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit borderbash.net or greenjacketsbaseball.com.
TUESDAY
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
Nar-Anon Aiken For Comfort Family Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in person in the conference room near the main sanctuary at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. S.W. and via Zoom. For more information, email momofoscar4@gmail.com.
JULY 16
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a Lunchbox Lecture at noon Friday, July 16, via Zoom. The speaker will be Clemson Extension Agent Pam Thompson. The topic will be Organic Pest Management in the Vegetable Garden. Lectures are free and open to the public, bur registration is required. For more information or to register, visit aikenmastergardeners.org or the Aiken Master Gardeners Facebook page.
JULY 20
DayBreak Adult Care Services will hold its Lewy Body Dementia Support Group at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, visit daybreakaiken.com or cal 803-226-0288.
Wagener-Salley High School, at 272 Main Street South, in Wagener, will be the host site July 20-22 for a volleyball camp for students — girls and boys alike — who are preparing to start second through sixth grade. Sessions are to run from 9 a.m. to noon. The focus is to be on fundamentals. The cost, which includes a camp T-shirt, is $60 for anyone registering by June 30 and $80 thereafter. Information is available from Shane Hutto, the high school's head volleyball coach, at shutto2@acpsd.net.
JULY 21
The Summer Food Service Program meals will be provided from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 7, July 21 and Aug. 4 at the Outreach Community Church, 188 School St., Warrenville. Meals will be provided through contactless curbside pickup.
JULY 22
Music in the Park will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Maude Edenfield Park, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. Double D will perform. Those attending should bring a chair or blanket. In the case of inclement weather, concerts will be held inside the North Augusta Community Center. The concert series is sponsored by the North Augusta Cultural Arts Council, the City of North Augusta and the S.C. Arts Commission.
The Brandon Bower Band will perform live during Amp the Alley beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold registration for 2021 Fall Youth Sports July 6-22 at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. Sports include flag football (ages 5-12), soccer (ages 4-18), volleyball (ages 9-14) and cheerleading (ages 5-12). Fees vary by sport. Registration is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Birth certificates and proof of residency are required to register. For more information, call 803-642-7761 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
JULY 23
The Augusta Poster Show will be held Friday, July 23, from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wow! Club at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. The event will feature over 30 different posters from 30 different artists. A VIP Preview will be held Friday. Admission is $10. Saturday's show is free. For more information, visit augustapostershow.com.
JULY 24
The Southern Roots Team will hold BarkStock from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Beverly D. Clyburn Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. The event will feature food, vendors, music, fun and a pet supply drive. Admission is one item per person to donate to local animal shelters. Accepted items include pet toys, pet food, treats, cleaning supplies, towels/blankets, collars/leashes, or food and water bowls.
JULY 27
An online book club for adults will meet from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. July's book is "Summer of ’69" by Elin Hilderbrand. To sign up, call 803-642-2020 x. 1121 to get the meeting link. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
JULY 29
Town Mountain will perform in concert Thursday, July 29, at Southbound Smokehouse, 1855 Central Ave., Augusta. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit fwbpro.com.
JULY 31
A Dog Wash will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Baths, ear cleanings and nail trims will be available. Prices vary. For more information and a list of prices, visit letlovelive.org. Masks and social distancing are required.
AUG. 11
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30 p.m. today at the Knights of Columbus building, 1003 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged or currently serving Marines. Associate membership is opened to all branches of the military and family members. For more information, visit aikenmc1939.org.