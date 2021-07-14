Today's events for July 15

TODAY
Dominion Energy in partnership with the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold a Customer Assistance Day from noon to 3 p.m. today at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The workshop and resource fair is free and open to the public and will provide information on customer assistance programs and services; energy savings tips; Aiken/Barnwell Community Action Agency and S.C. Housing rent and utility assistance programs; and scam awareness and safety.
FRIDAY
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a Lunchbox Lecture at noon Friday via Zoom. The speaker will be Clemson Extension Agent Pam Thompson. The topic will be Organic Pest Management in the Vegetable Garden. Lectures are free and open to the public, bur registration is required. For more information or to register, visit aikenmastergardeners.org or the Aiken Master Gardeners Facebook page.
SATURDAY
The Back to Basics Alcoholics Anonymous group will meet in-person at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Masks required for those who have not been fully vaccinated.
A Trash and Treasures sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church DOC, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. Proceeds will benefit the Disciple Women's Fellowship mission work. For more information, call 803-648-4523.
SUNDAY
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold virtual services today. Services are open to all. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the Zoom link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020.
On A Mission Ministry will hold morning services at 11 a.m. Sunday. Bible study will be held at 5 p.m. on Fridays. CDC guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, taking temperatures, cleaning hands and social distancing. Prophet Willie Gaines is the pastor.
MONDAY
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All, including children and men, are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-648-6020.
TUESDAY
DayBreak Adult Care Services will hold its Lewy Body Dementia Support Group at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, visit daybreakaiken.com or cal 803-226-0288.
Wagener-Salley High School, at 272 Main Street South, in Wagener, will be the host site July 20-22 for a volleyball camp for students – girls and boys alike – who are preparing to start second through sixth grade. Sessions are to run from 9 a.m. to noon. The focus is to be on fundamentals. The cost, which includes a camp T-shirt, is $60 for anyone registering by June 30 and $80 thereafter. Information is available from Shane Hutto, the high school's head volleyball coach, at shutto2@acpsd.net.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
Nar-Anon Aiken For Comfort Family Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in person in the conference room near the main sanctuary at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. S.W. and via Zoom. For more information, email momofoscar4@gmail.com.
JULY 21
The Summer Food Service Program meals will be provided from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 21 and Aug. 4 at the Outreach Community Church, 188 School St., Warrenville. Meals will be provided through contactless curbside pickup.
JULY 22
Music in the Park will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Maude Edenfield Park, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. Double D will perform. Those attending should bring a chair or blanket. In the case of inclement weather, concerts will be held inside the North Augusta Community Center. The concert series is sponsored by the North Augusta Cultural Arts Council, the City of North Augusta and the S.C. Arts Commission.
The Brandon Bower Band will perform live during Amp the Alley beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold registration for 2021 Fall Youth Sports July 6-22 at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. Sports include flag football (ages 5-12), soccer (ages 4-18), volleyball (ages 9-14) and cheerleading (ages 5-12). Fees vary by sport. Registration is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Birth certificates and proof of residency are required to register. For more information, call 803-642-7761 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
SCORE will hold an in-person workshop titled Are You Ready to Start a Business from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Augusta Technical College, 3200 Augusta Tech Drive, Augusta. Admission is free. The workshop will cover basics of starting a business, beginning a business plan and understanding financials. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
JULY 23
The Augusta Poster Show will be held Friday, July 23, from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wow! Club at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. The event will feature over 30 different posters from 30 different artists. A VIP Preview will be held Friday. Admission is $10. Saturday's show is free. For more information, visit augustapostershow.com.
JULY 24
The Southern Roots Team will hold BarkStock from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Beverly D. Clyburn Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. The event will feature food, vendors, music, fun and a pet supply drive. Admission is one item per person to donate to local animal shelters. Accepted items include pet toys, pet food, treats, cleaning supplies, towels/blankets, collars/leashes, or food and water bowls.
JULY 27
An online book club for adults will meet from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. July's book is "Summer of ’69" by Elin Hilderbrand. To sign up, call 803-642-2020 x. 1121 to get the meeting link. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Parking Lot Summer Revival will be held at 7 p.m. nightly July 27-29 at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church, 97 Dry Branch Road. The Rev. Clarence Hill, pastor of Mount Transfiguration Baptist Church will be the revivalist.
JULY 29
Town Mountain will perform in concert Thursday, July 29, at Southbound Smokehouse, 1855 Central Ave., Augusta. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit fwbpro.com.
A trivia night fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Wild Wing Cafe, 470 Fabian Drive. The cost is $10 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Aiken Equine Rescue.
JULY 31
A Dog Wash will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Baths, ear cleanings and nail trims will be available. Prices vary. For more information and a list of prices, visit letlovelive.org. Masks and social distancing are required.
AUG. 4
The Summer Food Service Program meals will be provided from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Outreach Community Church, 188 School St., Warrenville. Meals will be provided through contactless curbside pickup.
AUG. 6
South Carolina will hold its Tax Free Weekend Aug. 6-8. Computers, clothes, school supplies and other items will have no sales tax during this time. For full list of items, visit dor.sc.gov.
The 33rd annual Aiken-Augusta Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Julian Smith Casino, 2200 Broad St., Augusta. Admission is $4 per day or $6 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and younger are free with a paid adult. Cash only. There is no ATM available.
AUG. 7
The Summer Food Service Program meals will be provided from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Aiken Family Y, 621 Trolley Line Road, Graniteville. Meals will be provided through contactless curbside pickup.
A Back to School Extravaganza will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at LaiLi's Beauty Salon, 1696 Richland Ave. E. Book bags filled with school supplies, clothes and shoes will be given away. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served. The event is sponsored by New Beginning Baptist Church and LaiLi's Beauty Salon.
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Regal's Quartet and the Chordsmen Quartet will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
AUG. 11
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30 p.m. today at the Knights of Columbus building, 1003 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged or currently serving Marines. Associate membership is opened to all branches of the military and family members. For more information, visit aikenmc1939.org.
AUG. 13
The City of Aiken will hold a Movie in the Park event at 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is free, but food trucks will be on hand. For more information, call 803-642-7634 or visit cityofaikensc.gov/movie.
AUG. 14
Cats on the Mat will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14, in the Marr Education Center at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. The cost is $10. Registration is required, and space is limited to 35 participants. The class will be led by Sarah Acord of Aiken Yoga. Participants should bring their own mat. For more information or to register, visit letlovelive.org.
AUG. 17
DayBreak Adult Care Services will hold its Lewy Body Dementia Support Group at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, visit daybreakaiken.com or cal 803-226-0288.
AUG. 24
An online book club for adults will meet from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. July's book is "Woman of Troublesome Creek" by Kim Richardson. To sign up, call 803-642-2020 x. 1121 to get the meeting link. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
AUG. 28
A Dog Wash will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Baths, ear cleanings and nail trims will be available. Prices vary. For more information and a list of prices, visit letlovelive.org. Masks and social distancing are required.
The Pineapple Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Memorial Baptist Church, 3100 Vaucluse Road.