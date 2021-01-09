Today's events for Jan. 9

TODAY
An historical tour of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church Cemetery will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. today at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W. This is an outdoor event. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn. Registration is not required.
WEDNESDAY
Beading with Dianne, a beginner jewelry making class, will be held from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Learn to make one-of-a-kind beaded jewelry like earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces. The class is for ages 14 and older. The cost is $20 for city residents and $25 for non-city residents, and includes supplies. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
THURSDAY
The Lower Savannah Council of Governments will meet via zoom at noon Thursday. For more information, visit vhallee@lscog.org.
The Henry Laurens Chapter South Carolina Society Sons of the American Revolution will meet at noon Thursday at Bobby's Bar-B-Q, 1897 Jefferson Davis Highway, Warrenville. The Rev. Douglas A. Puckett will be the guest speaker. He will give a presentation on Benedict Arnold. For more information, call Chapter Secretary Neel Flannagan at 803-439-4033 or email cneelf@yahoo.com.
JAN. 16
An Introduction to Beekeeping course will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 16 and 23, at the Fermata Club, 841 Whiskey Road. A field day will be held in late March. The cost is $50 per person and children younger than 17 are free with a paid adult. Space is limited and registration is required. For more information, visit aikenbeekeepers.org.
The Queen's Cartoonists will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series.
JAN. 19
Priority ticket sales for the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival begin Tuesday, Jan. 19. Ticket sales will open to the public Monday, Feb. 1. For a list of events and ticket prices, visit joyeinaiken.com.
JAN. 23
FEB. 1
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be available Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays Feb. 1 through April 14 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, by appointment only. Those in need of help with tax preparation and e-filing of federal and state returns. Those wishing to use the VITA service must pick up an info packet, complete the forms in the packet and call to make an appointment once all forms are completed. Appointments are available between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Taxpayers must have a cellphone, and will be called by someone to work on their return.
Priority ticket sales for the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival ticket sales open to the public Monday, Feb. 1. For a list of events and ticket prices, visit joyeinaiken.com.
FEB. 6
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Forever Changed and the Bledsoes will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
FEB. 9
Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series.
MARCH 7
The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. General admission tickets are $50 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit joyeinaiken.com or call the Etherredge Center box office at 803-641-3305.
MARCH 18
"Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till," written by and starring Mike Wiley will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series, and has been made possible thanks to a partnership with the Center for African American History, Art and Culture.
MARCH 25
The Parker Quartet will perform on Tuesday, March 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Banwell Ave., as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. Admission is free on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com. This performance is sponsored by Susan H. Adkins in memory of Dr. Carl R. Adkins.