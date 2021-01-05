Today's events for Jan. 5

THURSDAY
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
FRIDAY
The Academy for Lifelong Learning and McGrath Computer Learning Center will hold a combined open house for their winter session from 9 a.m. to noon Friday in room 134 of USC Aiken's Business and Education Building, 471 University Parkway, Aiken.
JAN. 16
An Introduction to Beekeeping course will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 16 and 23, at the Fermata Club, 841 Whiskey Road. A field day will be held in late March. The cost is $50 per person and children younger than 17 are free with a paid adult. Space is limited and registration is required. For more information, visit aikenbeekeepers.org.
The Queen's Cartoonists will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series.
JAN. 19
Priority ticket sales for the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival begin Tuesday, Jan. 19. Ticket sales will open to the public Monday, FEb. 1. For a list of events and ticket prices, visit joyeinaiken.com.
JAN. 23
FEB. 9
Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series.
MARCH 7
The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. General admission tickets are $50 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit joyeinaiken.com or call the Etherredge Center box office at 803-641-3305.
MARCH 18
"Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till," written by and starring Mike Wiley will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series, and has been made possible thanks to a partnership with the Center for African American History, Art and Culture.
MARCH 25
The Parker Quartet will perform on Tuesday, March 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Banwell Ave., as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. Admission is free on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com. This performance is sponsored by Susan H. Adkins in memory of Dr. Carl R. Adkins.