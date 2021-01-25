Today's events for Jan. 25

WEDNESDAY
The NNSA will hold a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Online candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with federal contractors and hiring managers. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. For more information or to pre-register, visit app.brazenconnect.com/a/NNSA/e/PkQ07.
THURSDAY
Country trio Chapel Hart will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St. S.W., as part of a Local Talent Showcase. Dave Mercer will host.
FRIDAY
Chris Ndeti will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tailgate Tavern, 231 The Alley S.W.
FAMCO will hold its annual Marriage Celebration at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Woodside Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. Michael E. Perry, co-founder, president and CEO of Human Performance and Behavior Expert, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $70 per couple or $35 per person. For more information, www.aikenfamco.com or email rogerrollins@aikenfamco.com.
FEB. 1
Ticket sales for the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival open to the public Monday, Feb. 1. For a list of events and ticket prices, visit joyeinaiken.com.
FEB. 2
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The February program will feature the book "In Their Own Words – Augusta and Aiken Area Veterans Remember World War II by Fred Gehle and Dr. James Garvey. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2 and 9. The cost is $40 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Greater Aiken SCORE and the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce will hold an online webinar titled, "Grow Your Business Reach Customers Online" at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/2XUG6uK.
FEB. 4
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
Greater Aiken SCORE will offer an online webinar titled "Your Tax Return will Change 2021" from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, Ted Orban, a SCORE certified business mentor, will lead the discussion. For more information, email greateraiken.score.org.
FEB. 6
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Forever Changed and the Bledsoes will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
An Ice Cream for Breakfast event will be held from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Flanigan's Ice Cream Parlor, 221 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, find Flanigan's on Facebook.
FEB. 9
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The February program will feature the book "In Their Own Words – Augusta and Aiken Area Veterans Remember World War II by Fred Gehle and Dr. James Garvey. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2 and 9. The cost is $40 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series.
FEB. 15
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be available Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays Feb. 15 through April 14 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, by appointment only. Those in need of help with tax preparation and e-filing of federal and state returns. Those wishing to use the VITA service must pick up an info packet, complete the forms in the packet and call to make an appointment once all forms are completed. Appointments are available between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Taxpayers must have a cellphone, and will be called by someone to work on their return.
FEB. 27
The 11th Annual Black History Jazz Concert will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Tables of six are $54, $60 and $72. Preston & Weston will perform. Tables can be purchased at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E. For more information, call 803-642-7634.
MARCH 7
The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo's performance scheduled for Sunday, March 7, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival has been postponed and is in the process of being rescheduled.
MARCH 9
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The March program will feature the book "The Southern Child"by Kathy G. Widener. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 9 and 16. The cost is $33 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
MARCH 18
"Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till," written by and starring Mike Wiley will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series, and has been made possible thanks to a partnership with the Center for African American History, Art and Culture.
MARCH 25
The Parker Quartet will perform on Tuesday, March 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Banwell Ave., as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. Admission is free on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com. This performance is sponsored by Susan H. Adkins in memory of Dr. Carl R. Adkins.