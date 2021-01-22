Today's events for Jan. 22

TODAY
A Winging It Improv Comedy Show featuring Schrodinger's Cat will be held at 8 p.m. Friday at The Alley Downtown Taproom, 214 The Alley S.W.
SATURDAY
A free COVID-19 event will be held from 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the Clyburn Center for Primary Care, 1000 Clyburn Place. Pre-registration is recommended but not mandatory. For more information or to pre-register, visit ruralhs.org.
An Introduction to Beekeeping course will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fermata Club, 841 Whiskey Road. A field day will be held in late March. The cost is $50 per person and children younger than 17 are free with a paid adult. Space is limited and registration is required. For more information, visit aikenbeekeepers.org.
WEDNESDAY
The NNSA will hold a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Online candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with federal contractors and hiring managers. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. For more information or to pre-register, visit app.brazenconnect.com/a/NNSA/e/PkQ07.
JAN. 29
Chris Ndeti will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Tailgate Tavern, 231 The Alley S.W.
Join us for a gala affair with a delicious meal, great fellowship and an encouraging message celebrating marriage and the family. Our annual Marriage Celebration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at the Woodside Plantation Country Club. The cost is $70 per couple and $35 for singles. Our guest speaker will be Michael E. Perry, Ph.D. co-founder, president/CEO Human Performance and Behavior Expert. Please let us know you will be with us (contact information below). You will be blessed.
FAMCO will hold its annual Marriage Celebration at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Woodside Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. Michael E. Perry, co-founder, president and CEO of Human Performance and Behavior Expert, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $70 per couple or $35 per person. For more information, www.aikenfamco.com or email rogerrollins@aikenfamco.com.
FEB. 1
Priority ticket sales for the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival ticket sales open to the public Monday, Feb. 1. For a list of events and ticket prices, visit joyeinaiken.com.
FEB. 2
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The February program will feature the book "In Their Own Words – Augusta and Aiken Area Veterans Remember World War II by Fred Gehle and Dr. James Garvey. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2 and 9. The cost is $40 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
FEB. 4
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
FEB. 6
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Forever Changed and the Bledsoes will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
An Ice Cream for Breakfast event will be held from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Flanigan's Ice Cream Parlor, 221 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, find Flanigan's on Facebook.
FEB. 9
Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series.
FEB. 15
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be available Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays Feb. 15 through April 14 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, by appointment only. Those in need of help with tax preparation and e-filing of federal and state returns. Those wishing to use the VITA service must pick up an info packet, complete the forms in the packet and call to make an appointment once all forms are completed. Appointments are available between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Taxpayers must have a cellphone, and will be called by someone to work on their return.
FEB. 27
The 11th Annual Black History Jazz Concert will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Tables of six are $54, $60 and $72. Preston & Weston will perform. Tables can be purchased at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E. For more information, call 803-642-7634.
MARCH 7
The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo's performance scheduled for Sunday, March 7, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival has been postponed and is in the process of being rescheduled.
MARCH 9
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The March program will feature the book "The Southern Child"by Kathy G. Widener. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 9 and 16. The cost is $33 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
MARCH 18
"Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till," written by and starring Mike Wiley will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series, and has been made possible thanks to a partnership with the Center for African American History, Art and Culture.
MARCH 25
The Parker Quartet will perform on Tuesday, March 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Banwell Ave., as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. Admission is free on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com. This performance is sponsored by Susan H. Adkins in memory of Dr. Carl R. Adkins.