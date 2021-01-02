Today's events for Jan. 2

TODAY
The fifth annual Polar Bear Plunge will be held at 4 p.m. today at The Fermata Club, 841 Whiskey Road. The cost is $25 to plunge like a polar bear or a 30 second walk in the club pool. Admission is free for spectators. For more information, call 803-270-0483.
SUNDAY
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold a virtual service via Zoom on Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the meeting link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020.
MONDAY
The Town of Windsor will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the activity building of First Baptist Church of Windsor. FEMA Flood Insurance will be discussed. Only one person per household may attend and masks must be worn. Temperatures will be taken at the doo. For more information, call 803-571-0788 or 803-270-7003.
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-648-6020.
WEDNESDAY
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Wanda Jirau-Rosaly, a Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army Reserve. Her topic will be the 24-hour mobilization notice and call-up to help combat COVID-19 in New Jersey. Masks will be worn during the social period and tables will be safely spaced. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations were required by 6 p.m. Dec. 31. For more information or to make a reservation, call Dave Twigg at 803-262-5567 or email dtwigg62@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.
THURSDAY
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
FRIDAY
The Academy for Lifelong Learning and McGrath Computer Learning Center will hold a combined open house for their winter session from 9 a.m. to noon Friday in room 134 of USC Aiken's Business and Education Building, 471 University Parkway, Aiken.