Today's events for Jan. 15

SATURDAY
An Introduction to Beekeeping course will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 23 at the Fermata Club, 841 Whiskey Road. A field day will be held in late March. The cost is $50 per person and children younger than 17 are free with a paid adult. Space is limited and registration is required. For more information, visit aikenbeekeepers.org.
The Queen's Cartoonists will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series.
SUNDAY
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold a virtual service via Zoom today. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the meeting link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020.
MONDAY
The National Pan-Hellenic – The Divine 9 Sororities and Fraternities representing Aiken, Edgefield and Barnwell counties will hold a Community Cleanup for the MLK Day of Service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at 744 Collins Ave.
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-648-6020.
TUESDAY
Priority ticket sales for the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival begin Tuesday. Ticket sales will open to the public Monday, Feb. 1. For a list of events and ticket prices, visit joyeinaiken.com.
The AUSA-Greater Augusta Ft. Gordon Chapter will meet from 8-9 a.m. Tuesday for its virtual Monthly Morning Briefing. Dr. Kathleen hersey, Cyber Center of Excellence first lady, will be the keynote speaker. To join the meeting, email bdearden@smecpa.com.
FEB. 1
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be available Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays Feb. 1 through April 14 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, by appointment only. Those in need of help with tax preparation and e-filing of federal and state returns. Those wishing to use the VITA service must pick up an info packet, complete the forms in the packet and call to make an appointment once all forms are completed. Appointments are available between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Taxpayers must have a cellphone, and will be called by someone to work on their return.
Priority ticket sales for the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival ticket sales open to the public Monday, Feb. 1. For a list of events and ticket prices, visit joyeinaiken.com.
FEB. 6
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Forever Changed and the Bledsoes will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
An Ice Cream for Breakfast event will be held from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Flanigan's Ice Cream Parlor, 221 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, find Flanigan's on Facebook.
FEB. 9
Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series.
FEB. 27
The 11th Annual Black History Jazz Concert will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Tables of six are $54, $60 and $72. Preston & Weston will perform. Tables can be purchased at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E. For more information, call 803-642-7634.
MARCH 7
The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. General admission tickets are $50 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit joyeinaiken.com or call the Etherredge Center box office at 803-641-3305.
MARCH 18
"Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till," written by and starring Mike Wiley will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series, and has been made possible thanks to a partnership with the Center for African American History, Art and Culture.
MARCH 25
The Parker Quartet will perform on Tuesday, March 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Banwell Ave., as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. Admission is free on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com. This performance is sponsored by Susan H. Adkins in memory of Dr. Carl R. Adkins.