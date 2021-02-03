Today's events for Feb. 4

TODAY
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
Greater Aiken SCORE will offer an online webinar titled "Your Tax Return will Change 2021" from noon to 1 p.m. today Ted Orban, a SCORE certified business mentor, will lead the discussion. For more information, email greateraiken.score.org.
An opening reception for the February exhibits at the Aiken Center for the Arts will be held from 6-8 p.m. today at the center, 122 Laurens St. S.W. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
An exhibit featuring Aiken native James Smiley will be on display today through Feb. 28 at the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, 135 Dupree Place, during regular museum hours. Smiley was a jockey and rode during the 1940s-’50s for Lillian bostwick Phipps and George H. "Pete" Bostwick. The exhibit is in honor of Black History Month. The museum is open from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit aikenracinghalloffame.com.
SATURDAY
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Forever Changed and the Bledsoes will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
An Ice Cream for Breakfast event will be held from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Flanigan's Ice Cream Parlor, 221 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, find Flanigan's on Facebook.
SUNDAY
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold a virtual service via Zoom Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the meeting link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020.
TUESDAY
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The February program will feature the book "In Their Own Words – Augusta and Aiken Area Veterans Remember World War II by Fred Gehle and Dr. James Garvey. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The cost is $40 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series.
WEDNESDAY
A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave. For more information or to preregister, visit redcrossblood.org.
FEB. 11
The Full Board of the Lower Savannah Council of Governments will meet at noon Thursday, Feb. 11, in the gymnasium on the campus of Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. THe public is invited to attend. For more information, visit lscog.org.
FEB. 12
The Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre presents, "Tuck Everlasting: The Musical" at 8 p.m. Feb. 12, 13, 19 and 20, and 3 p.m. Feb. 14 and 21. Doors open two hours before showtime. Tickets are $50 for seniors, retires, DA civilians and active-duty E7 and above; $40 for active-duty E6 and below and students with ID; only coffee and dessert $35 and $28 for only the show. Tables are limited to one family group and are spaced 6 feet apart. For more information or to make a reservation, call 706-793-8552.
A Valentine's Stop-In will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the Aiken County Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St. N.W. The event will feature a Valentine's goodie bag including a craft, coloring page, candy and more. For more information, call 803-642-7557 or visit discoveraikencounty.com.
FEB. 15
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be available Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays Feb. 15 through April 14 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, by appointment only. Those in need of help with tax preparation and e-filing of federal and state returns. Those wishing to use the VITA service must pick up an info packet, complete the forms in the packet and call to make an appointment once all forms are completed. Appointments are available between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Taxpayers must have a cellphone, and will be called by someone to work on their return.
FEB. 18
An art show featuring the work of North Augusta students will be on exhibit Feb. 18 through March 11 at the North Augusta Arts and Heritage Center, 100 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. For more information, call 803-441-4380.
FEB. 21
The Palmetto Dog Club will hold Spring Dog Training classes beginning Saturday, Feb. 27. Classes will meet for six weeks at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. Classes will include Puppy Socialization, Obedience, Agility and Rally. The cost is $120. Registration will be held Sunday, Feb. 21, at the training field at 880 Banks Mill Road. For more information, visit palmettodogclub.org or call 803-262-9686.
FEB. 27
The 11th Annual Black History Jazz Concert will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Tables of six are $54, $60 and $72. Preston & Weston will perform. Tables can be purchased at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E. For more information, call 803-642-7634.
MARCH 7
The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo's performance scheduled for Sunday, March 7, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival has been postponed and is in the process of being rescheduled.
MARCH 9
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The March program will feature the book "The Southern Child"by Kathy G. Widener. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 9 and 16. The cost is $33 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
MARCH 13
The St. Paddy's Lucky Laces 5K will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at the James Brown Arena, 601 7th St., Augusta. Registration is $25 before Feb. 26, and $35 starting Feb. 27. Participants will receive a T-shirt, medal and bib. For more information or to register, visit stpaddsluckylaces5k.itsyourrace.com.
A Pastel Portraits in Person event will be held Saturday, March 13, at Pitter-Patter, 131 Laurens St. S.W. The cost is $169.95 per person. Appointments are required. A $50 deposit is required to reserve a space. All portraits are pastel profiles and measure approximately 11-by-14-inches. For more information, call 803-643-8000.
MARCH 18
"Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till," written by and starring Mike Wiley will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series, and has been made possible thanks to a partnership with the Center for African American History, Art and Culture.
MARCH 25
The Parker Quartet will perform on Tuesday, March 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Banwell Ave., as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. Admission is free on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com. This performance is sponsored by Susan H. Adkins in memory of Dr. Carl R. Adkins.