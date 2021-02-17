Today's events for Feb. 18

TODAY
An art show featuring the work of North Augusta students will be on exhibit today through March 11 at the North Augusta Arts and Heritage Center, 100 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. For more information, call 803-441-4380.
The Alzheimer's Association South Carolina Chapter will offer a virtual program titled Winter Wanderland: Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors from 11 a.m. to noon today. For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/sc.
The Green Boundary Foundation will hold a virtual event at 6 p.m. today. Ned Brown will be the guest speaker. His topic will be "Two Men Who Greatly Influenced the Founding of the Aiken Winter Colony." The cost is $15. For more information, call the Green Boundary Club at 803-649-2549.
FRIDAY
The Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre presents, "Tuck Everlasting: The Musical" at 8 p.m. today and Feb. 19 and 20, and 3 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 21. Doors open two hours before showtime. Tickets are $50 for seniors, retires, DA civilians and active-duty E7 and above; $40 for active-duty E6 and below and students with ID; only coffee and dessert $35 and $28 for only the show. Tables are limited to one family group and are spaced 6 feet apart. For more information or to make a reservation, call 706-793-8552.
SATURDAY
FOTAS has rescheduled its Ditch Your Date, Adopt a Dog! event at the Aiken County Animal Shelter to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. All dogs will be just $35 and every adopter will receive a free grooming by Hair of the Dog. Adoption appointments are encouraged. Call 803-642-1537, option 5, to schedule a visit or email info@fotasaiken.org. The county animal shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. For more information, go to FOTASAiken.org.
SUNDAY
The Palmetto Dog Club will hold Spring Dog Training classes beginning Saturday, Feb. 27. Classes will meet for six weeks. Classes will include Puppy Socialization, Obedience, Agility and Rally. The cost is $120. Registration will be held Sunday, Feb. 21, at the training field at 880 Banks Mill Road. For more information, visit palmettodogclub.org or call 803-262-9686.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold a Family Game Night from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The cost is $5 per person or $18 for a family of four. Registration is required and is open through Monday, March 15. Faces coverings will be required. For more information or to register, call 803-643-2181.
FEB. 22
The Alzheimer's Association South Carolina Chapter will offer a Healthy Living for Your Body and Brain virtual program from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/sc.
FEB. 23
The Alzheimer's Association South Carolina Chapter will offer a virtual program titled Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/sc.
The CSRA Parkinson Support Group will meet via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Susan Beles, program and member relations director of Parkinson Place, will be the speaker. Parkinson Place offers free, ongoing classes like Tai Chi, singing, education programs and special groups for caregivers and those with Parkinson's. Classes are offered online at parkinsonplace.org. For more information or the Zoom meeting link and password, visit pakinsoncsra.org. The meeting also will be streamed live on Facebook.com/parkinsoncsra.
FEB. 24
The Alzheimer's Association South Carolina Chapter will offer a virtual program titled Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/sc.
FEB. 25
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 10 J.P. Kneece Drive. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org.
The Alzheimer's Association South Carolina Chapter will offer a Healthy Living for Your Body and Brain virtual program from 2-3 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/sc.
The Alzheimer's Association South Carolina Chapter will offer a virtual program titled Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/sc.
The Alzheimer's Association South Carolina Chapter will offer a virtual program titled Peer2Peer: Cohesive Connections from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 25. For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/sc.
FEB. 26
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a Lunchbox Lecture at noon Friday, Feb. 26, via Zoom. The topic will be proper pruning techniques. Lectures are free and open to the public. For more information, visit aikenmastergardeners.org.
An open house will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 26, at the McGrath Computer Learning Center in room 134 of the Business and Education building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Visitors will be able to register for spring classes and meet instructors and coaches.
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, March 3, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Eric Toler, executive director of the Georgia Cyber Center at Augusta University. His topic will be cyber security and the functions of the center. The cost is $21 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. For more information or to make a reservation, call Dave Twigg at 803-262-5567 or email dtwigg62@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $21 as the chapter is billed that amount.
FEB. 27
The 11th Annual Black History Jazz Concert will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Tables of six are $54, $60 and $72. Preston & Weston will perform. Tables can be purchased at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E. For more information, call 803-642-7634.
MARCH 2
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Instill a love of reading in your child that will last a lifetime. Rye Patch offers the perfect atmosphere for an afternoon story and fun with friends. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday at 4 p.m. during the months of March through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
MARCH 6
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Mercy's Well and the Pine Ridge Boys will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
MARCH 7
The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo's performance scheduled for Sunday, March 7, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival has been postponed and is in the process of being rescheduled.
MARCH 8
Schofield Middle School and the Shepeard Community Blood Center will hold a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Schofield Middle School, 224 Kershaw St. N.E. Masks are required. Donors must be 17 or older. For more information, call 803-641-2770.
MARCH 9
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The March program will feature the book "The Southern Child"by Kathy G. Widener. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 9 and 16. The cost is $33 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
MARCH 13
The St. Paddy's Lucky Laces 5K will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at the James Brown Arena, 601 7th St., Augusta. Registration is $25 before Feb. 26, and $35 starting Feb. 27. Participants will receive a T-shirt, medal and bib. For more information or to register, visit stpaddsluckylaces5k.itsyourrace.com.
A Pastel Portraits in Person event will be held Saturday, March 13, at Pitter-Patter, 131 Laurens St. S.W. The cost is $169.95 per person. Appointments are required. A $50 deposit is required to reserve a space. All portraits are pastel profiles and measure approximately 11-by-14-inches. For more information, call 803-643-8000.
MARCH 18
"Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till," written by and starring Mike Wiley will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series, and has been made possible thanks to a partnership with the Center for African American History, Art and Culture.
MARCH 19
The Schofield Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications regarding scholarship assistance. Any African American student who is in good academic standing and need of assistance may apply. An additional criteria would be that the applicant must have a close family member who either attended Schofield, was employed, or is currently employed at Schofield. The deadline for applications is March 19. Persons wishing to apply should secure an application from your local Aiken County high school or the office of Attorney George A.Anderson, 223 Park Ave., S.E., Aiken.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold a Family Game Night from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The cost is $5 per person or $18 for a family of four. Registration is required and will be open through Monday, March 15. Faces coverings will be required. For more information or to register, call 803-643-2181.
MARCH 25
The Parker Quartet will perform on Tuesday, March 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Banwell Ave., as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. Admission is free on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com. This performance is sponsored by Susan H. Adkins in memory of Dr. Carl R. Adkins.