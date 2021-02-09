Today's events for Feb. 10

Phlebotomist Angielique Adams, with Shepeard Community Blood Center, helps donor Tammye Trapp begin a donation Nov. 11 during a drive held at TrueNorth Church. The day’s intake was 70 pints, with a variety of relatively new safeguards in place, due to COVID-19. Plans are in place for another Shepeard drive Nov. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Papa John’s Pizza on Edgefield Road.