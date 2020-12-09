Today's events for Dec. 9

TODAY
Coats can be dropped off to various locations throughout Aiken County including the Aiken Standard, All-Star Tents and Events, both Osbon's Laundry & Cleaners, WAAW Shout FM, Rural Health Services, Meybohm Real Estate Aiken locations and the Town of Salley Town Hall today through Friday. Jackets will also be collected at a coat drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sam's Club, along with a celebrity guest appearance from Michael Dean Perry. The goal is to present each Aiken County Public School District school with five jackets per school for children in need before the Christmas holiday break.
Breakfast & A Book with the Clauses will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The event will feature a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, breakfast and a holiday story. Each family will receive a copy of the book. Registration is due today and the cost is $5 per person. To register, visit cityofaiken.gov/prtregistration. Registration can also be completed in person at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.W.; and the Lessie B. Price center. For more information, call 803-642-7634.
The City of Aiken will hold a Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, call 803-643-2181. To sign up online, visit redcrossblood.org.
FRIDAY
A Silent Night Silent Auction and Holiday Market Preview Party will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Rose Hill Estate in downtown Aiken. The event will benefit Children’s Place programs and capital campaign. There will be live music by Brooke Lundy, who will be performing traditional holiday classics. There will be a cash bar. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door; however, Eventbrite fees have been waived to promote contactless ticketing. All ticket proceeds go to Children’s Place. Sponsored by Material Things, Indie Arts Vintage Market and Rose Hill Estate.
The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway, will hold a Parents' Night Out: Holiday Edition from 6-9 p.m. Friday. The event provides supervised, holiday-themed activities, and is designed for children aged 5-12. The evening will include hands-on science experiments, science-related crafts, exploration of the center, pizza and a planetarium show. The cost is $20 for the first child and $15 for each additional child in the same family. For more information, visit usca.edu/pno or call 803-641-3311.
SATURDAY
A holiday buffet with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Betsy's Round the Corner, 224 Park Ave. S.W. Tickets are $10 per child and $15 per adult. Attendees are asked to bring a new, unopened toy for Toys for Tots. Tickets must be purchased by Thursday. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit betsysroundthecorner.com or call 803-226-0078.
Gem Lakes Engaging Everyone will hold a Lighting of the Luminaires at dusk Saturday. The community is invited to drive through and enjoy the beautiful streets. The rain date will be Monday, Dec. 14.
SUNDAY
A Holiday Cookie Stroll will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Aiken. The theme is All I want for Christmas is in Downtown Aiken. Participating businesses will have cookies available. For a list of participating businesses, visit downtownaiken.com.
DEC. 17
A Christmas Stop-In will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Aiken County Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St N.W. Children are invited to stop in for a goodie bag that includes a craft, coloring page and candy. For more information, visit discoveraikencounty.com.
A Ladies Night Out event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in downtown Aiken. Ladies will have the chance to do some holiday shopping and enjoy treats. For more information, visit downtownaiken.com.
DEC. 18
SRP Park will show a family-fun holiday movie as the Dugout Theater Movie Experience continues on Friday, Dec. 18. at SRP Park, featuring "The Santa Clause." The movie is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Pods must be purchased in advance from greenjacketsbaseball.com or via the SRP Park Box Office.
DEC. 19
The ninth annual Santa at the Depot event will be held from 10 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.W. Reservations must be made in advance. Children can visit with Santa, and there will be Christmas music. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera.
A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2648 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Following the ceremony, members of the public are invited to place wreaths on the graves of veterans. Wreaths also will be placed at 2:30 p.m. at Pineview Memorial Gardens, 450 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta; and at 3 p.m. at Bethany Cemetery in Aiken. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing. For more information, cal Tony Venetz at 803-648-5885 or email tvenetz@att.net.