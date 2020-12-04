Today's events for Dec. 4

TODAY
The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6-9 p.m. today through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-27 at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. There will be no shuttle service this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road S.W., and the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Public Safety and PRT staff will be helping people to cross the road. The Rye Patch, Doll House and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will be closed. All visitors must wear masks and be socially distant. For more information, call 803-643-2161 or email acoffeey@cityofaikensc.gov.
ACTS will hold a food distribution from 3:30-5 p.m. or until the food runs out today at Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School, 3773 Charleston Highway. The distribution is open to all ages. Participants will be asked to provide an S.C. photo ID and complete registration paperwork. For more information or to pre-register, call 803-642-5919 or 803-649-3800.
The 50th annual Christmas Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The event features a variety of area crafters. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold its 32nd annual Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. today on Newberry Street. Tim Gidley will perform and Santa will stop by. Refreshments will be available for purchase and craft kits will be available for kids. Face coverings are required. For more information, call 803-293-7851.
Christmas in Lights at Millbrook will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and Dec. 11-13 at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. S.E. This family-friendly free event with a synchronized light show allows residents to view Christmas lights and scenes from the comfort of their car. No tickets required.
The fourth annual Festival of Trees will kick off with a lighting of the trees at 4 p.m. today at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Local businesses and organizations will have decorated trees that will be on display at the depot through Saturday, Jan. 2. The depot is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Residents can vote for their favorite trees through Friday, Dec. 18, and the winner will be announced in the Aiken Standard on Sunday, Dec. 20.
The Astronomy Club of Augusta will hold a virtual meeting via Zoom at 6:45 p.m. today. Dr. Silas G. T. Laycock, an associate professor at UMass Lowell's Center for Space and Science Technology, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Magellanic Clouds. For more information visit angelfire.com/ga/astronomyclubagusuta.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter and the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare will participate in Pick Me! SC today through Dec. 12. Adoption fees at the county shelter will be waived for some pets and discounted for others. The Albrecht Center has adult cats age 6 months and older available for no adoption fee and kittens under 6 months have an adoption fee of $15. The Albrecht Center will have other specials during the Pick Me! SC adoption event. The statewide effort is sponsored by the Petco Foundation and No Kill South Carolina. The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Adoption appointments can be made by calling 803-642-1537. The SPCA Albrecht Center is located at 199 Willow Run Road and is open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
SATURDAY
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. God's Toolbox and the Glorymen & Tiffany will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
The GVW Christmas Parade will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday. Parade participants should line up in the parking lot of Leavelle McCampbell Middle School. The parade will proceed through downtown Graniteville on Highway 191 to the traffic light at Highway 421 in Warrenville. Parade watchers are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks. For more information or to reserve a space, email kglover.gvw@gmail.com or granitevilleparade@gmail.com.
A clean-up at Pine Lawn Cemetery will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Those attending should bring gloves, rakes, pruners, etc. For more information, call Coleen Reed at 803-648-4123.
A Fall Open House will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Attendees will learn about the college's programs, financial aid, applying to college and tour the campus. Advanced registration is required by Dec. 4. For more information or to register, visit atc-fall2020-open-house.eventbrite.com.
The movie "The Polar Express" will be shown at the City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E., on Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at 6:30 p.m.; Reservations must be made in advance. Participants are encouraged to wear pajamas, bring pillows and blankets, and popcorn will be available. Participants are asked to bring their own hot chocolate.
SUNDAY
An installation ceremony for new lead pastor Shannon Hollinger will be held during the regular worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at Grace Church, 144 Talatha Church Road. Light refreshments will follow. Hollinger came to Aiken from Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit gracechurchaiken.com.
The North Augusta Lions Club has made the decision to cancel the 40th annual North Augusta Christmas parade which was scheduled for Sunday.
The Edgefield Christmas parade will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, in downtown Edgefield. For more information or entry forms, contact Calvin Henderson at 803-480-1255. Participants asked to follow all CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
The Jackson Christmas parade will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday on Highway 125 in Jackson. Those who may be vulnerable to the coronavirus are asked to watch the parade from their cars. The lineup for the parade will start at 12:30 p.m. behind Jackson Middle School, 18731 Atomic Road, Jackson.
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold a virtual service via Zoom on Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the meeting link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
MONDAY
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
The Town of Windsor will hold a town meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the activity building at the First Baptist Church of Windsor. Masks are required and only one person per household can attend. Temperatures will be taken at the door. For more information, call 803-571-0888.
DEC. 9
Breakfast & A Book with the Clauses will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The event will feature a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, breakfast and a holiday story. Each family will receive a copy of the book. Registration is due by Wednesday, Dec. 9, and the cost is $5 per person. To register, visit cityofaiken.gov/prtregistration. Registration can also be completed in person at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.W.; and the Lessie B. Price center. For more information, call 803-642-7634.
The City of Aiken will hold a Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, call 803-643-2181. To sign up online, visit redcrossblood.org.
DEC. 11
A Silent Night Silent Auction and Holiday Market Preview Party will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Rose Hill Estate in downtown Aiken. The event will benefit Children’s Place programs and capital campaign. There will be live music by Brooke Lundy, who will be performing traditional holiday classics. There will be a cash bar. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door; however, Eventbrite fees have been waived to promote contactless ticketing. All ticket proceeds go to Children’s Place. Sponsored by Material Things, Indie Arts Vintage Market and Rose Hill Estate.
The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway, will hold a Parents' Night Out: Holiday Edition from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. The event provides supervisied, holiday-themed activities, and is designed for children ages 5-12. The evening will include hands-on science experiments, science-related crafts, exploration of the center, pizza and a planetarium show. The cost is $20 for the first child and $15 for each additional child in the same family. For more information, visit usca.edu/pno or call 803-641-3311.
DEC. 12
A holiday buffet with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Betsy's Round the Corner, 224 Park Ave. S.W. Tickets are $10 per child and $15 per adult. Attendees are asked to bring a new, unopened toy for Toys for Tots. Tickets must be purchased by Thursday, Dec. 10. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit betsysroundthecorner.com or call 803-226-0078.
Gem Lakes Engaging Everyone will hold a Lighting of the Luminaires at dusk Saturday, Dec. 12. The community is invited to drive through and enjoy the beautiful streets. The rain date will be Monday, Dec. 14.
DEC. 13
A Holiday Cookie Stroll will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, in downtown Aiken. The theme is All I want for Christmas is in Downtown Aiken. Participating businesses will have cookies available. For a list of participating businesses, visit downtownaiken.com.
DEC. 17
A Christmas Stop-In will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Aiken County Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St N.W. Children are invited to stop in for a goodie bag that includes a craft, coloring page and candy. For more information, visit discoveraikencounty.com.
A Ladies Night Out event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in downtown Aiken. Ladies will have the chance to do some holiday shopping and enjoy treats. For more information, visit downtownaiken.com.
DEC. 18
SRP Park will show a family-fun holiday movie as the Dugout Theater Movie Experience continues on Friday, Dec. 18. at SRP Park, featuring "The Santa Clause." The movie is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Pods must be purchased in advance from greenjacketsbaseball.com or via the SRP Park Box Office.
DEC. 19
The ninth annual Santa at the Depot event will be held from 10 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.W. Reservations must be made in advance. Children can visit with Santa, and there will be Christmas music. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera.