Today's events for Dec. 3

TODAY
Night of 1,000 Lights in downtown Aiken begins at 6 p.m. today. Stores will stay open late to accommodate shoppers. For more information, visit aikenismagical.com.
An opening reception for the exhibit "Outside Around Us," will be held from 6-8 p.m. today at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. The exhibit features the plein air art of Al Beyer, Bill Daniel, Sally Donovan and Andrew Murphy. The exhibit will run through Jan. 22. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Musical duo Sally & George will perform at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center at 7:30 p.m. today. Tickets are available for $20. Tickets can be purchased in person, online at usca.edu/Etherredge-Center, or over the phone at 803-641-3305.
FRIDAY
ACTS will hold a food distribution from 3:30-5 p.m. or until the food runs out Friday at Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School, 3773 Charleston Highway. The distribution is open to all ages. Participants will be asked to provide an S.C. photo ID and complete registration paperwork. For more information or to pre-register, call 803-642-5919 or 803-649-3800.
The 50th annual Christmas Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The event features a variety of area crafters. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold its 32nd annual Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday on Newberry Street. Tim Gidley will perform and Santa will stop by. Refreshments will be available for purchase and craft kits will be available for kids. Face coverings are required. For more information, call 803-293-7851.
The fourth annual Festival of Trees will kick off with a lighting of the trees at 4 p.m. Friday at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Local businesses and organizations will have decorated trees that will be on display at the depot through Saturday, Jan. 2. The depot is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Residents can vote for their favorite trees through Friday, Dec. 18, and the winner will be announced in the Aiken Standard on Sunday, Dec. 20.
The Astronomy Club of Augusta will hold a virtual meeting via Zoom at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Dr. Silas G. T. Laycock, an associate professor at UMass Lowell's Center for Space and Science Technology, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Magellanic Clouds. For more information visit angelfire.com/ga/astronomyclubagusuta.
SATURDAY
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. God's Toolbox and the Glorymen & Tiffany will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
The GVW Christmas Parade will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday. Parade participants should line up in the parking lot of Leavelle McCampbell Middle School. The parade will proceed through downtown Graniteville on Highway 191 to the traffic light at Highway 421 in Warrenville. Parade watchers are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks. For more information or to reserve a space, email kglover.gvw@gmail.com or granitevilleparade@gmail.com.
A clean-up at Pine Lawn Cemetery will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Those attending should bring gloves, rakes, pruners, etc. For more information, call Coleen Reed at 803-648-4123.
A Fall Open House will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Attendees will learn about the college's programs, financial aid, applying to college and tour the campus. Advanced registration is required by Dec. 4. For more information or to register, visit atc-fall2020-open-house.eventbrite.com.
The movie "The Polar Express" will be shown at the City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E., on Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at 6:30 p.m.; Reservations must be made in advance. Participants are encouraged to wear pajamas, bring pillows and blankets, and popcorn will be available. Participants are asked to bring their own hot chocolate.
SUNDAY
The North Augusta Lions Club has made the decision to cancel the 40th annual North Augusta Christmas parade which was scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6.
The Jackson Christmas parade will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday on Highway 125 in Jackson. Those who may be vulnerable to the coronavirus are asked to watch the parade from their cars. The lineup for the parade will start at 12:30 p.m. behind Jackson Middle School, 18731 Atomic Road, Jackson.
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold a virtual service via Zoom on Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the meeting link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
MONDAY
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
The Town of Windsor will hold a town meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the activity building at the First Baptist Church of Windsor. Masks are required and only one person per household can attend. Temperatures will be taken at the door. For more information, call 803-571-0888.
DEC. 9
Breakfast & A Book with the Clauses will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The event will feature a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, breakfast and a holiday story. Each family will receive a copy of the book. Registration is due by Wednesday, Dec. 9, and the cost is $5 per person. To register, visit cityofaiken.gov/prtregistration. Registration can also be completed in person at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.W.; and the Lessie B. Price center. For more information, call 803-642-7634.
The City of Aiken will hold a Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, call 803-643-2181. To sign up online, visit redcrossblood.org.
DEC. 11
A Silent Night Silent Auction and Holiday Market Preview Party will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Rose Hill Estate in downtown Aiken. The event will benefit Children’s Place programs and capital campaign. There will be live music by Brooke Lundy, who will be performing traditional holiday classics. There will be a cash bar. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door; however, Eventbrite fees have been waived to promote contactless ticketing. All ticket proceeds go to Children’s Place. Sponsored by Material Things, Indie Arts Vintage Market and Rose Hill Estate.
DEC. 12
DEC. 13
A Holiday Cookie Stroll will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, in downtown Aiken. The theme is All I want for Christmas is in Downtown Aiken. Participating businesses will have cookies available. For a list of participating businesses, visit downtownaiken.com.
DEC. 17
A Christmas Stop-In will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Aiken County Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St N.W. Children are invited to stop in for a goodie bag that includes a craft, coloring page and candy. For more information, visit discoveraikencounty.com.
A Ladies Night Out event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in downtown Aiken. Ladies will have the chance to do some holiday shopping and enjoy treats. For more information, visit downtownaiken.com.
DEC. 18
SRP Park will show a family-fun holiday movie as the Dugout Theater Movie Experience continues on Friday, Dec. 18. at SRP Park, featuring "The Santa Clause." The movie is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Pods must be purchased in advance from greenjacketsbaseball.com or via the SRP Park Box Office.
DEC. 19
The ninth annual Santa at the Depot event will be held from 10 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.W. Reservations must be made in advance. Children can visit with Santa, and there will be Christmas music. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera.