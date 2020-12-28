Today's events for Dec. 28

FRIDAY
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Wanda Jirau-Rosaly, a Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army Reserve. Her topic will be the 24-hour mobilization notice and call-up to help combat COVID-19 in New Jersey. Masks will be worn during the socal period and tables will be safely spaced. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday. For more information or to make a reservation, call Dave Twigg at 803-262-5567 or email dtwigg62@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.
JAN. 2
The fifth annual Polar Bear Plunge will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at The Fermata Club, 841 Whiskey Road. The cost is $25 to plunge like a polar bear or a 30 second walk in the club pool. Admission is free for spectators. For more information, call 803-270-0483.
JAN. 7
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
JAN. 8
The Academy for Lifelong Learning and McGrath Computer Learning Center will hold a combined open house for their winter session from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 8, in room 134 of USC Aiken's Business and Education Building, 471 University Parkway, Aiken.