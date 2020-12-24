Today's events for Dec. 24

TODAY
An outdoor Christmas Eve service will be held from 4-5 p.m. today at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway.
St. John's United Methodist Church will hold a drive-in Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. today in the Aiken Mall parking lot between Belk and Books-A-Million. Pastor Tim McClendon will deliver the sermon and the Aiken Brass, chancel choir and 9:02 band will perform Christmas music. For more information, visit stjaiken.org.
SATURDAY
The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday through Sunday at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. There will be no shuttle service this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road S.W., and the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Public Safety and PRT staff will be helping people to cross the road. The Rye Patch, Doll House and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will be closed. All visitors must wear masks and be socially distant. For more information, call 803-643-2161 or email acoffeey@cityofaikensc.gov.
JAN. 1
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Wanda Jirau-Rosaly, a Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army Reserve. Her topic will be the 24-hour mobilization notice and call-up to help combat COVID-19 in New Jersey. Masks will be worn during the socal period and tables will be safely spaced. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1. For more information or to make a reservation, call Dave Twigg at 803-262-5567 or email dtwigg62@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.
JAN. 7
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.