Today's events for Dec. 22

TODAY
The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6-9 p.m. today through Wednesday and Saturday through Sunday at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. There will be no shuttle service this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road S.W., and the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Public Safety and PRT staff will be helping people to cross the road. The Rye Patch, Doll House and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will be closed. All visitors must wear masks and be socially distant. For more information, call 803-643-2161 or email acoffeey@cityofaikensc.gov.
THURSDAY
An outdoor Christmas Eve service will be held from 4-5 p.m. Thursday at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway.
St. John's United Methodist Church will hold a drive-in Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Aiken Mall parking lot between Belk and Books-A-Million. Pastor Tim McClendon will deliver the sermon and the Aiken Brass, chancel choir and 9:02 band will perform Christmas music. For more information, visit stjaiken.org.