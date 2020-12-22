You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Today's events for Dec. 22

ThursdayHopelandsLights04.JPG
Buy Now

One of the Aiken-Augusta area's most popular holiday attractions is Christmas in Hopelands, and the tradition is continuing (with a few alterations) this year. This scene is from Dec. 17 at the free, nightly event.

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

TODAY

The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6-9 p.m. today through Wednesday and Saturday through Sunday at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. There will be no shuttle service this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road S.W., and the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Public Safety and PRT staff will be helping people to cross the road. The Rye Patch, Doll House and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will be closed. All visitors must wear masks and be socially distant. For more information, call 803-643-2161 or email acoffeey@cityofaikensc.gov.

THURSDAY

An outdoor Christmas Eve service will be held from 4-5 p.m. Thursday at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway.

St. John's United Methodist Church will hold a drive-in Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Aiken Mall parking lot between Belk and Books-A-Million. Pastor Tim McClendon will deliver the sermon and the Aiken Brass, chancel choir and 9:02 band will perform Christmas music. For more information, visit stjaiken.org.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News