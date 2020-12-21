Today's events for Dec. 21

TODAY
The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6-9 p.m. today through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-27 at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. There will be no shuttle service this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road S.W., and the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Public Safety and PRT staff will be helping people to cross the road. The Rye Patch, Doll House and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will be closed. All visitors must wear masks and be socially distant. For more information, call 803-643-2161 or email acoffeey@cityofaikensc.gov.
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
THURSDAY
An outdoor Christmas Eve service will be held from 4-5 p.m. Thursday at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway.
St. John's United Methodist Church will hold a drive-in Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Aiken Mall parking lot between Belk and Books-A-Million. Pastor Tim McClendon will deliver the sermon and the Aiken Brass, chancel choir and 9:02 band will perform Christmas music. For more information, visit stjaiken.org.