Today's events for Dec. 18

TODAY
The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6-9 p.m. today through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-27 at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. There will be no shuttle service this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road S.W., and the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Public Safety and PRT staff will be helping people to cross the road. The Rye Patch, Doll House and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will be closed. All visitors must wear masks and be socially distant. For more information, call 803-643-2161 or email acoffeey@cityofaikensc.gov.
"The Santa Clause," rated PG, will be shown today as part of the Dugout Theater Movie Experience at SRP Park. The movie is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Pods must be purchased in advance from greenjacketsbaseball.com or via the SRP Park Box Office.
SATURDAY
The Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold its final Mobile Market before Christmas from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Aiken warehouse, 81 Capital Drive. S.C. residents will be able to pick up boxes of nonperishable food, frozen meat, dairy products and produce. For more information, visit goldenharvest.org.
The annual Gift-Away Trash & Treasure sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. Participants will be able to fill a bag for $1.
A luminary display will be held at dusk Saturday at Woodwinds Estates on Aberdeen Drive. The rain date is Sunday.
A Wrapping for Rescues event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Dog, 150 Laurens St. S.W. Gift wrapping will be done for donations.
The ACTS Feed the Need Advent Food Distribution will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at 340 Park Ave., S.W. A South Carolina photo ID is required. There will be one food box per car. For more information, call ACTS of Aiken at 803-649-3800.
The ninth annual Santa at the Depot event will be held from 10 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.W. Reservations must be made in advance. Children can visit with Santa, and there will be Christmas music. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera.
A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2648 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Following the ceremony, members of the public are invited to place wreaths on the graves of veterans. Wreaths also will be placed at 1 p.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Gardens at the corner of Hampton Avenue and Florence Street; 2:30 p.m. at Pineview Memorial Gardens, 450 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta; and at 3 p.m. at Bethany Cemetery in Aiken. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks. For more information, call Tony Venetz at 803-648-5885 or email tvenetz@att.net. For more information on the Pinelawn event, call Raymond Wright at 803-602-8459.
SUNDAY
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold a virtual service via Zoom on Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the meeting link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
The Pink Ribbonettes, a breast cancer support group, has postponed its January meeting due to virus concerns. For more information, call 803-443-9241.
MONDAY
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
DEC. 24
An outdoor Christmas Eve service will be held from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway.
St. John's United Methodist Church will hold a drive-in Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, in the Aiken Mall parking lot between Belk and Books-A-Million. Pastor Tim McClendon will deliver the sermon and the Aiken Brass, chancel choir and 9:02 band will perform Christmas music. For more information, visit stjaiken.org.