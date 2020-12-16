Today's events for Dec. 16

TODAY
The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6-9 p.m. today through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-27 at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. There will be no shuttle service this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road S.W., and the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Public Safety and PRT staff will be helping people to cross the road. The Rye Patch, Doll House and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will be closed. All visitors must wear masks and be socially distant. For more information, call 803-643-2161 or email acoffeey@cityofaikensc.gov.
Aiken Performing Arts will hold Dinner & A Show: Christmastime is Here featuring Jaimee Paul and Leif Shires at 6 p.m. today at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit apagonline.org.
THURSDAY
A Christmas Stop-In will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St N.W. Children are invited to stop in for a goodie bag that includes a craft, coloring page and candy. For more information, visit discoveraikencounty.com.
A Ladies Night Out event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Aiken. Ladies will have the chance to do some holiday shopping and enjoy treats. For more information, visit downtownaiken.com.
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will hold an online meeting via Zoom at 6:45 p.m. For more information or to participate in the meeting, email officers-1355@toastmastersclub.org.
FRIDAY
"The Santa Clause," rated PG, will be shown Friday as part of the Dugout Theater Movie Experience at SRP Park. The movie is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Pods must be purchased in advance from greenjacketsbaseball.com or via the SRP Park Box Office.
SATURDAY
The annual Gift-Away Trash & Treasure sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. Participants will be able to fill a bag for $1.
A Wrapping for Rescues event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Dog, 150 Laurens St. S.W. Gift wrapping will be done for donations.
The ACTS Feed the Need Advent Food Distribution will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at 340 Park Ave., S.W. A South Carolina photo ID is required. There will be one food box per car. For more information, call ACTS of Aiken at 803-649-3800.
The ninth annual Santa at the Depot event will be held from 10 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.W. Reservations must be made in advance. Children can visit with Santa, and there will be Christmas music. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera.
A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2648 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Following the ceremony, members of the public are invited to place wreaths on the graves of veterans. Wreaths also will be placed at 2:30 p.m. at Pineview Memorial Gardens, 450 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta; and at 3 p.m. at Bethany Cemetery in Aiken. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing. For more information, cal Tony Venetz at 803-648-5885 or email tvenetz@att.net.
SUNDAY
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold a virtual service via Zoom on Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the meeting link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
The Pink Ribbonettes, a breast cancer support group, has postponed its January meeting due to virus concerns. For more information, call 803-443-9241.
MONDAY
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
DEC. 24
An outdoor Christmas Eve service will be held from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway.