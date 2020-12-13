Today's events for Dec. 13

TODAY
The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6-9 p.m. today through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-27 at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. There will be no shuttle service this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road S.W., and the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Public Safety and PRT staff will be helping people to cross the road. The Rye Patch, Doll House and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will be closed. All visitors must wear masks and be socially distant. For more information, call 803-643-2161 or email acoffeey@cityofaikensc.gov.
A Holiday Cookie Stroll will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Aiken. The theme is All I want for Christmas is in Downtown Aiken. Participating businesses will have cookies available. For a list of participating businesses, visit downtownaiken.com.
WEDNESDAY
Aiken Performing Arts will hold Dinner & A Show: Christmastime is Here featuring Jaimee Paul and Leif Shires at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit apagonline.org.
THURSDAY
A Christmas Stop-In will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Aiken County Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St N.W. Children are invited to stop in for a goodie bag that includes a craft, coloring page and candy. For more information, visit discoveraikencounty.com.
A Ladies Night Out event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in downtown Aiken. Ladies will have the chance to do some holiday shopping and enjoy treats. For more information, visit downtownaiken.com.
FRIDAY
SRP Park will show a family-fun holiday movie as the Dugout Theater Movie Experience continues on Friday, Dec. 18. at SRP Park, featuring "The Santa Clause." The movie is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Pods must be purchased in advance from greenjacketsbaseball.com or via the SRP Park Box Office.
SATURDAY
The ninth annual Santa at the Depot event will be held from 10 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.W. Reservations must be made in advance. Children can visit with Santa, and there will be Christmas music. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera.
A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2648 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Following the ceremony, members of the public are invited to place wreaths on the graves of veterans. Wreaths also will be placed at 2:30 p.m. at Pineview Memorial Gardens, 450 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta; and at 3 p.m. at Bethany Cemetery in Aiken. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing. For more information, cal Tony Venetz at 803-648-5885 or email tvenetz@att.net.