Today's events for Dec. 12

TODAY
The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6-9 p.m. today through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-27 at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. There will be no shuttle service this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road S.W., and the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Public Safety and PRT staff will be helping people to cross the road. The Rye Patch, Doll House and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will be closed. All visitors must wear masks and be socially distant. For more information, call 803-643-2161 or email acoffeey@cityofaikensc.gov.
The Valley Christmas Parade will be held at 3 p.m. today. Line-up is at 1 p.m. at L-B-C Middle School. Contact Burnettown Town Hall for more information.
A holiday buffet with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be held from 9-11 a.m. today at Betsy's Round the Corner, 224 Park Ave. S.W. Tickets are $10 per child and $15 per adult. Attendees are asked to bring a new, unopened toy for Toys for Tots. Tickets must be purchased by Thursday. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit betsysroundthecorner.com or call 803-226-0078.
A coat drive will be held from 10 a.m. to noon today at Sam's Club, 220 Jefferson Davis Highway. Celebrity guest Michael Dean Perry will make an appearance.
Gem Lakes Engaging Everyone will hold a Lighting of the Luminaires at dusk today. The community is invited to drive through and enjoy the beautiful streets. The rain date will be Monday, Dec. 14.
A Holiday Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Rose Hill Estate, 221 Greenville St. N.W. The market will feature vendors, activities, Christmas photos, food and more. For more information, visit rosehillinaiken.com.
SUNDAY
A Holiday Cookie Stroll will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Aiken. The theme is All I want for Christmas is in Downtown Aiken. Participating businesses will have cookies available. For a list of participating businesses, visit downtownaiken.com.
Dec. 16
Aiken Performing Arts will hold Dinner & A Show: Christmastime is Here featuring Jaimee Paul and Leif Shires at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit apagonline.org.
DEC. 17
A Christmas Stop-In will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Aiken County Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St N.W. Children are invited to stop in for a goodie bag that includes a craft, coloring page and candy. For more information, visit discoveraikencounty.com.
A Ladies Night Out event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in downtown Aiken. Ladies will have the chance to do some holiday shopping and enjoy treats. For more information, visit downtownaiken.com.
DEC. 18
SRP Park will show a family-fun holiday movie as the Dugout Theater Movie Experience continues on Friday, Dec. 18. at SRP Park, featuring "The Santa Clause." The movie is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Pods must be purchased in advance from greenjacketsbaseball.com or via the SRP Park Box Office.
DEC. 19
The ninth annual Santa at the Depot event will be held from 10 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.W. Reservations must be made in advance. Children can visit with Santa, and there will be Christmas music. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera.
A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2648 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Following the ceremony, members of the public are invited to place wreaths on the graves of veterans. Wreaths also will be placed at 2:30 p.m. at Pineview Memorial Gardens, 450 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta; and at 3 p.m. at Bethany Cemetery in Aiken. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing. For more information, cal Tony Venetz at 803-648-5885 or email tvenetz@att.net.