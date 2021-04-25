Today's events for April 26

TODAY
The 10th annual Support1 Golf Tournament will be held today at The River Club, 307 Riverside Blvd., North Augusta. Check-in is 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The tournament is captain's choice. The cost is $300 per three-person team. Emergency first responders will receive a $25 discount. For more information or to register, email info@support1.org.
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. Southern Elite Cloggers and Dance will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
The ADD/ADHD Support Group of the Midlands will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. today. For more information, visit attentiondeficithelp.com.
TUESDAY
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
A book club for adults will meet online from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday. The book selection for April is "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens. To participate, sign up at the reference desk of the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
Nar-Anon Aiken For Comfort Family Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. For more information, email momofoscar4@gmail.com.
The Back to Basics Alcoholics Anonymous group will meet in-person at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Masks and social distancing are required.
St. Paul Lutheran Church will hold a Come to the Table, a conversation and prayer gathering, at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through May 12 at What's Cookin', 123 Laurens St. S.W.
The Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing will hold garden theater auditions Tuesday and Wednesday at AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Auditions are open to sixth through 12th graders and are by appointment only. For more information or to make an appointment, email actgardentheater@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
The Women of Woodside will hold a luncheon and fashion show at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the outdoor venue at The Reserve Club, 3000 The Reserve Club Drive. Clothing will be provided by Capsule. Violinist Adam DePriest will perform. A black onyx necklace donated by Floyd & Green Jewelers will be raffled. For more information, email joycembowers@atlanticbb.net.
FRIDAY
Edgefield County Acoustic – Guitar Pull will perform from 7-8 p.m. Friday at Mims Park, 514 Lee St., Johnston, as part of the Community Concerts in the Park Series. Admission is free. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers and alcohol are not permitted. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.
The Western Carolina Antique Tractor & Lawn Tractor Pull Show will be held at 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive. Admission is free on Friday and $10 per person on Saturday. Children 12 and younger are free. The event will feature antique tractors, a truck and car show, and food and craft vendors. For more information, call 803-215-8516 or 803-480-0187.
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, May 5, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be David Tavernier. He will discuss Aiken's Winter Colony. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday. For more information or to make a reservation, call Dave Twigg at 803-262-5567 or email dtwigg62@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.
"Dawn Larsen – Corn Under Canvas: An Evening with a Tent Show Actress," will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-641-3305 or visit usca.edu/etherredge-center.
SATURDAY
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Shireys and Children of Promise will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
The Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch along with the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold a Celebration in the Gardens from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hopelands Gardens. A variety of activities will be available including a guide through the labyrinth, story time with Mother Goose, a craft, a tour of the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum and a seed planting near the Doll House. Tours of the Arboretum Trail and Blue Bird Society Tours also will be available. Parking will be available at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road.
SUNDAY
The annual reunion of the Fairview School in Lexington County will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Fairview Community Center, 2710 Fairview Road, Leesville. All former teachers are students are invited to bring a picnic lunch. For more information, call Doris Bruorton at 803-226-9532, Farrol Gunter at 803-957-6722 or Marlene Gunter at 803-894-3588.
MAY 3
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. The Aiken Youth Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
MAY 4
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
MAY 6
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will hold hybrid meetings at 6:45 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month in-person at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. S.E., and via Zoom. For more information, email toastmastersaiken1355@gmail.com.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
Greater Aiken SCORE will hold an online webinar titled, "Enhancing Social Media" from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, via Zoom. For more information or to register, visit greater.aikenscore.org.
The National Day of Prayer will be observed in Aiken on Thursday, May 6. Events will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in front of the SRP Federal Credit Union building, 135 Laurens St. S.W.; and from 6:45-8:15 p.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road.
An opening reception for the Aiken Artist Guild Annual Member Show will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. The show will be on exhibit in the ACA Main Gallery through June 11. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
MAY 7
The 19th annual CNTA Charity Golf Tournament will be held Friday, May 7, at the Houndslake Country Club, 901 Houndslake Drive. Registration opens at 6:45 a.m., with staggered tee times beginning at 7:30 a.m. This is a handicapped Captain's Choice tournament. The cost is $400 per foursome and $100 per single player. For more information or to register, call Allison Hamilton Molnar at 803-649-3456 or visit cntaware.org/annual-golf-tournament.
MAY 8
A Pitch, Hit & Run MLB Skills Competition will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Harrison Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. Participation is free and open to baseball and softball players ages 7-14. For more information or to register, visit pitchhitrun2021.com.
A National Train Day Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. The event will feature balloons, face painting and live music from Depot Jam. Pot Smoker BBQ and the Whipped Creamery will have food available for purchase. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com or call 803-293-7846.
MAY 10
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. Preston and Weston will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
MAY 11
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The May program will feature the book "Travels of Quinn," by Sasscer Hill. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, May 11 and 18. The cost is $30 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
The DayBreak Adult Care Services Alzheimer's and Lewy Body Dementia caregiver Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The guest speaker will be APA neurologist Dr. Misbba Kahn. For more information or to rRSVP, call 803-226-0288.
MAY 13
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Knights of Columbus building, 100 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged Marines, FMF Corpsmen and chaplains. For more information or to join, call Commandant Col. Davis (Ret.) at 803-722-6247 or email tarheelmarine1@gmail.com.
MAY 15
The deadline to register for the 2021 Memorial Day Parade is May 15. The parade is set for Saturday, May 29, starting at 10 a.m. at Park Avenue and Union Street. Participation is open to businesses, youth organizations, schools, churches, local bands, veteran and military service organizations, all to honor the sacrifices and service of military members and their families. Participation is free, but participants must register. For more information or to register, visit www.aikenmemorialdayparade.com or email, aikenmemorialdayparade@gmail.com.
The Ridge Spring-Monetta FFA Fern Sale will be held through May 15 at the high school's greenhouse. Boston, macho, pom pom and asparagus ferns are available. Pots and large baskets are $15, smaller baskets are $10. For more information, email tcrim@acpsd.net.
May 17
Celebrity Waiter Night, a fundraiser for Children's Place Inc., will be held Monday, May 17. Volunteers and local “celebrities” will team up in 12 Aiken venues, including The Alley Downtown Taproom, Blue Collard, Casa Bella, Fuse, Grumpy's Sports Pub, Malia’s, Mellow Mushroom, Newberry Hall, The Stables Restaurant, Tailgate Tavern, The Village Café and Whiskey Alley. Reservations are highly recommended. For more information, call 803-641-4144 or visit childrensplaceinc.org.
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. Chris Ndeti & Mama Says Band will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
MAY 18
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The May program will feature the book "Travels of Quinn," by Sasscer Hill. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, May 11 and 18. The cost is $30 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
MAY 22
The Time for Three will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, on the lawn of the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Tickets are $50 For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com.
The City of Aiken will hold a Movie in the Park event at 8:25 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. "The Croods: A New Age," rated PG, will be shown. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is free, but food trucks will be on hand. For more information, call 803-642-7634 or visit cityofaikensc.gov/movie.
MAY 24
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. Swingsation of Aiken will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
MAY 25
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
MAY 29
Keep Aiken County Beautiful will hold its second Clean Slate on Highway 78 litter clean up from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 29. The cleanup is open to anyone interested in participating. For more information or to register, call 803-502-9000, visit volunteer.kab.org or email kacb@aikencountysc.gov.
MAY 31
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. The Aiken Community Theatre will perform a Broadway Review at 7 p.m. Monday at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.