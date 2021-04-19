Today's events for April 20

TODAY
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The April program will feature the book "The Secret Child," by Marti Healy. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. today. The cost is $35 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. today at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold an In Motion to the Ocean hike/run/walk to the Atlantic Ocean. Participants will have seven weeks, 50 days to log 100 miles. They will receive a T-shirt and a medal upon completing the 100 miles. The cost is $25. Today is the last day to register. To sign up, visit the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W.; H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; or the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
"Broadway's Next H!t Musical," will be performed at 7:30 p.m. today at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series.
The Aiken Lions Club will hold an in-person meeting at 6:15 p.m. today in Ward Hall at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Kandace Cave, coordinator with Keep Aiken County Beautiful, will be the guest speaker. Those attending must wear a mask. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, call 803-645-0606.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
Nar-Anon Aiken For Comfort Family Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. For more information, email momofoscar4@gmail.com.
The Back to Basics Alcoholics Anonymous group will meet in-person at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Masks and social distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
ACTS will hold a food distribution from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday at the Ridge Spring Farmer's Market, 906 W. Main St., Ridge Spring. A valid photo ID is required. For more information, call 803-642-5919.
STAR puppy classes will be offered at 9 a.m. beginning Wednesday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Puppies will learn commands and those who qualify will be eligible for the AKC STAR award at the end of the course. Puppies must be between 10 to 20 weeks old and have two sets of shots. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
Basic Dog Training classes will be held at 10 a.m. beginning Wednesday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Dogs will learn basic commands including come, sit, down, stay, wait, stand, etc., and topics will include basic dog care and what to expect from training. Dogs must be 5 months and older, have a current rabies vaccination and be registered with the city if the owner lives within the city limits. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
THURSDAY
A Trivia Night Fundraiser will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Presented by Dana Ray Massey and Herlong and Doran Financial Group, the trivia night will pit teams against each other in a game show-like atmosphere to raise money for Children's Place. Audience admission is $25. To purchase tickets in advance, herlonganddorantrivianight.com. For more information, email brandi@allisonsouthmarketing.com.
FRIDAY
ACTS will hold a food distribution from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday at the New Ellenton Community Center, 212 Pine Hill Ave., New Ellenton. A valid photo ID is required. For more information, call 803-642-5919.
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a Lunchbox Lecture at noon Friday via Zoom. The speaker will be Glen Hendry with the S.C. Bluebird Society. The topic will be bluebirds. Lectures are free and open to the public. For more information, visit aikenmastergardeners.org.
SATURDAY
The City of Aiken will hold a Movie in the Park event at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is free, but food trucks will be on hand. For more information, call 803-642-7634 or visit cityofaikensc.gov/movie.
CanHope will hold an outside Paint Party fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the picnic shelter at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road S.E. Registration is $30 and includes canvas, paint supplies and artist instruction. For more information or to register, email miranda.m.church@gmail.com.
The Mead Hall Episcopal School Strawberry Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the school's St. Thaddeus Campus, 129 Pendleton St. S.W. For more information, email pto@meadhallschool.org.
FAMCO will hold an event titled, "Communication: The No. 1 Contributor to the Success or Failure of any Marriage," from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Life Choices Pregnancy Care, 1900 Whiskey Road. Larry Glover, a certified behavioral health counselor, licensed drug and alcohol substance abuse counselor, will be the guest speaker. Snacks will be provided. The cost is $5. For more information, call Roger Rollins at 803-640-4689 or email rogerrollins@atlanticbb.net.
The Sister-2-Sister Women's Ministry will hold a Clothes Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Jackson Ave., New Ellenton. Clothes will be available for men, women and children. The Rev. Christopher L. Holley is the pastor.
MONDAY
The 10th annual Support1 Golf Tournament will be held Monday at The River Club, 307 Riverside Blvd., North Augusta. Check-in is 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The tournament is captain's choice. The cost is $300 per three-person team. Emergency first responders will receive a $25 discount. For more information or to register, email info@support1.org.
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. Southern Elite Cloggers and Dance will perform at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
APRIL 27
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
A book club for adults will meet online from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. The book selection for April is "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens. To participate, sign up at the reference desk of the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
APRIL 29
The Women of Woodside will hold a luncheon and fashion show at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the outdoor venue at The Reserve Club, 3000 The Reserve Club Drive. Clothing will be provided by Capsule. Violinist Adam DePriest will perform. A black onyx necklace donated by Floyd & Green Jewelers will be raffled. For more information, email joycembowers@atlanticbb.net.
APRIL 30
Edgefield County Acoustic – Guitar Pull will perform from 7-8 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Mims Park, 514 Lee St., Johnston, as part of the Community Concerts in the Park Series. Admission is free. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers and alcohol are not permitted. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.
The Western Carolina Antique Tractor & Lawn Tractor Pull Show will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 30, and 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive. Admission is free on Friday and $10 per person on Saturday. Children 12 and younger are free. The event will feature antique tractors, a truck and car show, and food and craft vendors. For more information, call 803-215-8516 or 803-480-0187.
MAY 1
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1, the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Shireys and Children of Promise will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
MAY 6
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will hold hybrid meetings at 6:45 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month in-person at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. S.E., and via Zoom. For more information, email toastmastersaiken1355@gmail.com.
MAY 13
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Knights of Columbus building, 100 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged Marines, FMF Corpsmen and chaplains. For more information or to join, call Commandant Col. Davis (Ret.) at 803-722-6247 or email tarheelmarine1@gmail.com.
MAY 15
The deadline to register for the 2021 Memorial Day Parade is May 15. The parade is set for Saturday, May 29, starting at 10 a.m. at Park Avenue and Union Street. Participation is open to businesses, youth organizations, schools, churches, local bands, veteran and military service organizations, all to honor the sacrifices and service of military members and their families. Participation is free, but participants must register. For more information or to register, visit www.aikenmemorialdayparade.com or email, aikenmemorialdayparade@gmail.com.
The Ridge Spring-Monetta FFA Fern Sale will be held through May 15 at the high school's greenhouse. Boston, macho, pom pom and asparagus ferns are available. Pots and large baskets are $15, smaller baskets are $10. For more information, email tcrim@acpsd.net.
May 17
Celebrity Waiter Night, a fundraiser for Children's Place Inc., will be held Monday, May 17. Volunteers and local “celebrities” will team up in 12 Aiken venues, including The Alley Downtown Taproom, Blue Collard, Casa Bella, Fuse, Grumpy's Sports Pub, Malia’s, Mellow Mushroom, Newberry Hall, The Stables Restaurant, Tailgate Tavern, The Village Café and Whiskey Alley. Reservations are highly recommended. For more information, call 803-641-4144 or visit childrensplaceinc.org.