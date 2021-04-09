Today's events for April 10

TODAY
A Pickleball Clinic for New Players will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Check in will be at 9:15 a.m. followed by court set up at 9:30 a.m. The clinic will cover proper court positioning, how to keep score, how to transition from tennis to pickleball and more. Balls and paddles are provided. The cost is $15 per person. For more information or to sign up, call 803-642-7631 or visit aikenpickleball.com.
The Second Saturday Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 506 Main St., Edgefield. The event will feature vendors, food trucks and more. Music on the Square will be held from 5-9 p.m.
SUNDAY
Pull and park worship services will be held at 10:30 a.m. the second, third, fourth and fifth Sundays at Jordan Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Skyland Farm Road, Williston. Limited capacity is available for inside worshippers. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn. Elder David Bryant is the pastor.
The Palmetto Dog Club will hold Summer Dog Training classes beginning Saturday, April 17. Classes will meet for six weeks. The cost is $120. Registration will be held Sunday at the training field at 880 Banks Mill Road. For more information, visit palmettodogclub.org or call 803-262-9686.
7Sunday, a live-themed music show recorded in Columbia, is searching for music artists to showcase their talents. Shows are recorded on the second Sunday of the month and will air at midnight on one of the area's local TV stations. Artists from any genre are welcome. For more information, email info@7sunday.live. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
MONDAY
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. The Experiment and the I-20 Horns will perform at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
The Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education will meet at 5:15 p.m. Monday at the Center for Energy and Advanced Manufacturing on the campus of Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway.
TUESDAY
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
Nar-Anon Aiken For Comfort Family Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. For more information, email momofoscar4@gmail.com.
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The April program will feature the book "The Secret Child," by Marti Healy. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 13 and 20. The cost is $35 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
A ceremony honoring submarine veterans who have earned the designation "Qualified in Submarines" at least 50 years ago will be honored in a formal ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday at VFW Post No. 5877, 116 Midway Circle. The ceremony will be hosted by the USSVI Denizens of the Deep Submarine Veterans. Inductees include David Byrd, Jack Goldenberg, Charles Jones and Earl "Mac" McCallum. For more information, call 803-257-6048 or email waynephillips.se2dc@yahoo.com.
A True Colors personality-typing workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Saturday, April 24, and from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Participants will complete an assessment and take part in interactive activities to learn about how the different personality types interact.
Greater Aiken SCORE will hold an online webinar titled, "Concepts of Project Management" from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. For more information or to register, visit greater.aikenscore.org.
The Esther Marion DAR Chapter will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gaston Livery Stable, 1315 Richland Ave. E. The meeting also will be available on Zoom. For more information or to register for the Zoom meeting, email dianewalls11@gmail.com.
The Cedar Creek Ladies Club will hold a golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, April 17, at Cedar Creek Golf Club, 2555 Club Drive. The 9-hole tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and is open to ladies or mixed couple foursomes. The registration deadline is Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is operating at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, to prepare and file tax returns for eligible taxpayers. The Internal Revenue Service extended the tax filing deadline for 2020 tax returns; however, the local VITA program will not be extending its season and has not changed its closing date, which will be April 14.
The Ridge Spring-Monetta FFA Fern Sale will be held through May 15 at the high school's greenhouse. Boston, macho, pom pom and asparagus ferns are available. Pots and large baskets are $15, smaller baskets are $10. For more information, email tcrim@acpsd.net.
Greater Aiken SCORE will hold an online webinar titled, "Are You Ready to Start a Business" from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, via Zoom. For more information or to register, visit greater.aikenscore.org.
THURSDAY
The University Theatre Players will perform "Dead Man's Cell Phone" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and April 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $12. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-641-3305 or visit etherredge.usca.edu.
APRIL 16
Aiken Pickleball will hold a New Player Clinic from 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, April 16, at the Gregg Park Civic Center, 1001 A Ave., Graniteville. The clinic is free to Gregg Park members and $10 for non-members. For more information or to sign-up, visit aikenpickleball.com.
APRIL 17
The Cedar Creek Ladies Club will hold a golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, April 17, at Cedar Creek Golf Club, 2555 Club Drive. The 9-hole tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and is open to ladies or mixed couple foursomes. The registration deadline is April 13.
Pedego Aiken will hold Pedego Palooza 2021 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Pedego Electric Bikes, 4019 Pavilion Pass. The event will feature group rides, demos, the official Pedego Tour Bus, giveaways, live music, food and more. Admission is free for Pedego owners. Others may participate for a fee. For more information or to register, visit pedegoelectricbikes.com.
ACTS will hold Senior Food Distributions from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the following locations: ACTS Aiken, 340 Park Ave. S.W.; Gregg Park Civic Center, 1001 A. Ave., Graniteville; 107 Charles St., Jackson; and Wagener United Methodist Church, 153 Columbia Road, Wagener. Qualifying individuals must be 60 or older, meet income requirements and live in the service area. A valid photo ID is required. For more information, call 803-642-5919.
APRIL 18
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Adath Yeshurun Synagogue will offer a discussion on Aiken's Jewish history post 1950s from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, via Zoom. For more information, visit asourceoflight.org.
APRIL 19
The inaugural Aiken Center Classic Golf Tournament will be held Monday April 19, at the Woodside Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The captain's choice tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $100 per person or $400 per team of four. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. All proceeds will benefit the Aiken Center for the Arts. For more information or to register, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Masks and social distancing are encouraged even if participants have been vaccinated. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-648-6020.
APRIL 20
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold an In Motion to the Ocean hike/run/walk to the Atlantic Ocean. Participants will have seven weeks, 50 days to log 100 miles. They will receive a T-shirt and a medal upon completing the 100 miles. The cost is $25. Registration is open through Tuesday, April 20. To sign up, visit the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W.; H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; or the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
"Broadway's Next H!t Musical," will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series.
APRIL 21
ACTS will hold a food distribution from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the Ridge Spring Farmer's Market, 906 W. Main St., Ridge Spring. A valid photo ID is required. For more information, call 803-642-5919.
APRIL 22
A Trivia Night Fundraiser will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Presented by Dana Ray Massey and Herlong and Doran Financial Group, the trivia night will pit teams against each other in a game show-like atmosphere to raise money for Children's Place. Audience admission is $25. To purchase tickets in advance, herlonganddorantrivianight.com. For more information, email brandi@allisonsouthmarketing.com.
APRIL 23
ACTS will hold a food distribution from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, April 23, at the New Ellenton Community Center, 212 Pine Hill Ave., New Ellenton. A valid photo ID is required. For more information, call 803-642-5919.
APRIL 24
The City of Aiken will hold a Movie in the Park event at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is free, but food trucks will be on hand. For more information, call 803-642-7634 or visit cityofaikensc.gov/movie.
CanHope will hold an outside Paint Party fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the picnic shelter at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road S.E. Registration is $30 and includes canvas, paint supplies and artist instruction. For more information or to register, email miranda.m.church@gmail.com.
The Mead Hall Episcopal School Strawberry Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, on the school's St. Thaddeus Campus, 129 Pendleton St. S.W. For more information, email pto@meadhallschool.org.
FAMCO will hold an event titled, "Communication: The No. 1 Contributor to the Success or Failure of any Marriage," from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Life Choices Pregnancy Care, 1900 Whiskey Road. Larry Glover, a certified behavioral health counselor, licensed drug and alcohol substance abuse counselor, will be the guest speaker. Snacks will be provided. The cost is $5. For more information, call Roger Rollins at 803-640-4689 or email rogerrollins@atlanticbb.net.
APRIL 26
The 10th annual Support1 Golf Tournament will be held Monday, April 26, at The River Club, 307 Riverside Blvd., North Augusta. Check-in is 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The tournament is captain's choice. The cost is $300 per three-person team. Emergency first responders will receive a $25 discount. For more information or to register, email info@support1.org.
APRIL 27
A book club for adults will meet online from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. The book selection for April is "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens. To participate, sign up at the reference desk of the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
APRIL 29
The Women of Woodside will hold a luncheon and fashion show at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the outdoor venue at The Reserve Club, 3000 The Reserve Club Drive. Clothing will be provided by Capsule. Violinist Adam DePriest will perform. A black onyx necklace donated by Floyd & Green Jewelers will be raffled. For more information, email joycembowers@atlanticbb.net.
APRIL 30
Edgefield County Acoustic – Guitar Pull will perform from 7-8 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Mims Park, 514 Lee St., Johnston, as part of the Community Concerts in the Park Series. Admission is free. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers and alcohol are not permitted. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.
MAY 1
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1, the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Shireys and Children of Promise will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
MAY 13
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Knights of Columbus building, 100 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged Marines, FMF Corpsmen and chaplains. For more information or to join, call Commandant Col. Davis (Ret.) at 803-722-6247 or email tarheelmarine1@gmail.com.
MAY 15
The deadline to register for the 2021 Memorial Day Parade is May 15. The parade is set for Saturday, May 29, starting at 10 a.m. at Park Avenue and Union Street. Participation is open to businesses, youth organizations, schools, churches, local bands, veteran and military service organizations, all to honor the sacrifices and service of military members and their families. Participation is free, but participants must register. For more information or to register, visit www.aikenmemorialdayparade.com or email, aikenmemorialdayparade@gmail.com.
The Ridge Spring-Monetta FFA Fern Sale will be held through May 15 at the high school's greenhouse. Boston, macho, pom pom and asparagus ferns are available. Pots and large baskets are $15, smaller baskets are $10. For more information, email tcrim@acpsd.net.
May 17
Celebrity Waiter Night, a fundraiser for Children's Place Inc., will be held Monday, May 17. Volunteers and local “celebrities” will team up in 12 Aiken venues, including The Alley Downtown Taproom, Blue Collard, Casa Bella, Fuse, Grumpy's Sports Pub, Malia’s, Mellow Mushroom, Newberry Hall, The Stables Restaurant, Tailgate Tavern, The Village Café and Whiskey Alley. Reservations are highly recommended. For more information, call 803-641-4144 or visit childrensplaceinc.org.