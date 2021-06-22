Tickets still available to celebrate 2021 Aiken's Choice winners at Newberry Hall

It's time to celebrate! Local residents are invited to cheer on Aiken's Choice winners at a celebration event at the end of the month.
The winners of Aiken's Choice – the Aiken Standard's annual contest that celebrates favorite local businesses – will be announced in the newspaper Tuesday, June 29, and a celebration event will be held that night at Newberry Hall.
The winners were voted as the best of the best by the community in over 180 categories.
The awards celebration event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St.
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online or by phone.
The Aiken Standard received over 13,000 nominations of local businesses, and more than 115,000 votes were cast.
"Aiken’s Choice is a celebration of Aiken’s favorite local businesses and more," said Diane Daniell, advertising sales and marketing manager at the Aiken Standard.
In addition to celebrating local businesses, the event is also an opportunity for area business owners to network with one another and the community.
"The Aiken Standard will bring the highly anticipated Aiken’s Choice to life in an unforgettable celebration event with food, spirits, live entertainment and fun celebrating our winners," Daniell said. "We are looking forward to celebrating our winners with no restrictions."
To purchase tickets, visit tickets.aikenstandard.com.
For more information, call Melinda Caldwell at 803-644-2362.