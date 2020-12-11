The perfect 'artistic' gift: Etherredge Center offering six-show ticket package

In its latest fundraising effort, the USC Aiken Etherredge Center has prepared something special as the perfect gift for lovers of the arts in the CSRA.
This holiday season, the Etherredge Center is offering a special six-show ticket package, a $240 value, for $150 or $25 dollars a show.
Featuring the music of classic cartoons, gospel music, musical theater, historical docudramas, and jazz legend Branford Marsalis, the shows in this package represent some of the best entertainment to be found in and around Aiken.
The shows include: "The Queen’s Cartoonists" at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16; "Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9; "Mike Wiley’s DAR HE: The Story of Emmett Till" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18; "The Branford Marsalis & Joey Calderazzo Duo" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6; "Broadway’s Next H!T Musical" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20; and "Dawn Larsen’s Corn Under Canvas" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 23.
This gift certificate package can be purchased at the Etherredge Center box office at 803-641-3305, online at the Etherredge Center website at usca.edu/etherredge-center or at select downtown merchants: Cork and Cap, Concierge Realty, Lionel Smith Ltd. and First Citizens Bank downtown.
The holiday special will be available through Jan. 16.
The Etherredge Center and USCA have worked with the S.C. Department of Environmental Health Control and the S.C. Department of Commerce to operate at 50% capacity, following the guidelines set forth by the governor’s Accelerate S.C. guide and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.