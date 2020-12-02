'The Nutcracker' returning to stage this December in Aiken; annual tea is this weekend

While waves of holiday traditions are being canceled all across Aiken County, the Aiken Civic Ballet’s annual performance of the “The Nutcracker” is scheduled to go on.
Three performances of "The Nutcracker - Land of the Sweets" will be held Dec. 18 through Dec. 20 at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 340 Scholar Loop.
This year’s performance will be shorter as part of coronavirus safety protocols; the ballet's opening party scene and the epic battle between the Nutcracker and the Mouse King will be excluded, and there will be no intermission.
However, the performance's Act II includes “The Land of the Sweets,” featuring an array of sweet spectacles within the famed Candy Kingdom.
The performance will still feature classic characters, such as the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier, and the classical melody from the ballet's composer, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
In an effort to remain resilient during the coronavirus pandemic, the ballet company and the USC Aiken Etherredge Center have put COVID-19 restrictions in place for the safety and well-being of dancers and spectators.
Under the direction of the Aiken Civic Ballet’s artistic director, Diane Toole Miller, the dancers have remained steadfast in their training throughout the pandemic with hopes of performing the beloved holiday ballet to a community that has supported them for many years.
A socially distanced audience, a shortened performance, an eliminated intermission, and a smaller cast will allow “The Nutcracker’s” enduring charm to work its magic during a time more vital than ever. In addition, temperature checks will be taken upon arrival and audience members will be required to wear a mask.
“For months we have focused on staying true to our mission statement and getting our dancers on stage in the safest possible way,” said Tara Reeder, Aiken Civic Ballet board president.
There will be three performances of "The Nutcracker - Land of the Sweets" on Friday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m.
Tickets for "The Nutcracker" are available online at aikenballet.org. Ticket prices are $26 for general admission and $21 for seniors, military and children 12 and younger.
Temperatures will be taken at the door, and masks will be required.
The Nutcracker Tea
Want a sneak peek of "The Nutcracker" this weekend?
The annual Nutcracker Tea will be held at the Aiken County Historical Museum on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5 and 6; however, the Sunday session currently is sold out, but there is a waiting list.
The Nutcracker Tea is a family-friendly narrated production with time for participants to enjoy treats while meeting cast members of the Aiken Civic Ballet in their costumes.
The Aiken County Historical Museum is located at 433 Newberry St. S.W.
Tickets for the Nutcracker Tea are available online at aikenballet.org.