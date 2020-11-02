Thanksgiving Story Time still on the calendar, City of Aiken confirms

After a slew of Thanksgiving events were canceled due to coronavirus concerns, families may be cheered to learn one popular event is still on the City of Aiken's calendar.
Thanksgiving Story Time will be still be held this year at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at The Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road, according to the city's Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department.
Children under the age of 8 and their families can gather at the Rye Patch on the city's Southside to hear Thanksgiving-themed stories from a volunteer in the community and enjoy complimentary snacks.
Children will also get to take home a free book during the event.
Social distancing and masks are required at Thanksgiving Story Time this year due to coronavirus. All attendees over the age of 5 are required to wear masks.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Thanksgiving Story Time is free and open to the public.
For more information about this event, call 803-642-7631 or 803-643-2161.
