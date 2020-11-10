Thanksgiving Story Time provides free books and laughter

Laughter, stories and applause filled the gymnasium Tuesday afternoon at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center during Thanksgiving Story Time.

Despite changing from an outdoor to an indoor location due to rain, the event attracted more than 50 people. The kids got stickers, a free copy of "Happy Thanksgiving, Snoopy," a juice box, apple slices and a Little Debbie snack.

Betty Ryberg, a local community organizer and fundraiser, read three Thanksgiving-themed picture books to the kids. She also led two songs and dances: "Turkey Hokey Pokey" and "If You're Thankful and You Know It."

"Mrs. Ryberg is a fantastic reader. She's very engaging," said Amber Coffey, recreation program coordinator for the City of Aiken.

Before "Happy Thanksgiving, Snoopy," the kids also listened to the books "Turkey Trouble" and "The Littlest Pilgrim."

Ryberg, who brought turkey-themed props for the event, said she started reading at story time last year and loves it.

Helping children develop a love of reading is one of the reasons Ryberg enjoys the event. She said she likes to incorporate activities, like dancing, into her story time lineup.

"They associate reading with something fun, and that's this whole idea," Ryberg said. "We want them to see that reading is fun."

Coffey, who organized the event, said it is rewarding to see kids enjoy the books and take them home.

"We have had kids who have been coming since they were 6 months old, and we're starting their library," Coffey said. "We're starting their love of reading, and that's pretty incredible."