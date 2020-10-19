Tarps and Terrors: The making of Deadwood Manor in Aiken

In the light of day, when the fog machine is off and the myriad lights decorating Aiken resident Jonathan Barton's backyard are off, Deadwood Manor –Aiken's very own haunted attraction – looks like a slightly off-putting junkyard.
However, when the sun sets and Deadwood Manor's ghouls come out to play, the tarps and wires turn into a maze of terror for those who dare enter.
From jagged sheets to chicken wire and a collection of gravely inexpensive decorations, Barton makes do with just about anything he has on hand to get the manor up and running to its scariest potential.
Located at 27 Deerwood Drive, Deadwood Manor has been under construction since early August and will take until opening day, Oct. 23, to fully complete.
"When everybody else is cutting their grass, I'm putting up tombstones," Barton joked. "[The neighbors] think I'm nuts, but they seem to like it, even if they think it's a little trashy sometimes ..."
Most props are recycled from previous Deadwood Manors, while others are donated from neighbors or even former visitors who come across them during clean-ups, Barton said. To put it all together, including buying new supplies, the Bartons estimate a budget of $1,000 or more – and that's not including an electric bill.
Local organizations and businesses, such as Habitat for Humanity and Tractor Supply, have donated supplies to the Barton family for their cause for several years, offsetting some of the cost.
Each "room" of Deadwood Manor has a unique theme that changes from year to year. Greeting visitors this year will be an ornery hillbilly in a swamp shack who will chase visitors further into the clutches of horror icons like Norman Bates and his mother and Freddy Kruger.
While Barton does the majority of the "grunt work" of Deadhouse Manor, the planning is a family affair that starts after Christmas each year, Barton said.
Barton's wife, Jessica, follows a lot of do-it-yourself websites to brainstorm new ideas for props and decorations and has come up with simple but effective solutions, such as using hot glue strands as spiderwebbing.
"We see something and think we can do that, and maybe do it a little better," Jessica said.
Barton's daughter, "BB," 18, handles all the finer details of Deadwood Manor, such as coloring moss, or anything else that needs a "realistic touch," Barton said.
For the younger crowd and those who wish not to participate in Deadwood Manor, an alternative, homemade graveyard is stationed in the Bartons' front yard.
This year's Deadwood Manor will be the 15th and the "biggest" one that Barton and his family have done so far.
"It started very small just in the garage and then spread to the screened-in porch," Barton said. "It just kept getting bigger and bigger after that."
At least a dozen dedicated actors, many of whom are Barton's friends and family, will be stationed inside Deadwood Manor, appropriately dressed for their horrifying roles.
Though everyone is a volunteer, everyone who helps with Deadwood Manor is eager to participate.
"Once somebody does it once, they want to come back," Barton said.
A not so terrifying backstory
The original purpose behind Deadwood Manor is actually quite sweet.
Barton started Deadwood Manor 15 years ago at the request of his oldest daughter, Maddie, who wanted a not-so-scary haunted house.
"We went to a haunted putt-putt in Aiken, and she didn't want to go through, so she felt like she had ruined everyone's good time," Barton recalled.
To comfort her, Barton built her a haunted house in the garage for her to go in as many times as she wanted to. Once her friends got involved and word spread, Deadwood Manor, a pun on Deerwood Drive, was born.
As Deadwood Manor continued to grow, Barton and his daughters decided to use their scary platform as a way to give back to the community and began teaming up with Golden Harvest Food Bank.
"We wanted to do something to benefit somebody ... we've always agreed that we shouldn't charge anything since some people can't afford to go to a haunted house," Barton said.
Their relationship with Golden Harvest has been so successful that Deadwood Manor was the Aiken small business winner for Golden Harvest Food Bank’s “It’s Spooky to Be Hungry” campaign in 2018.
Four nights of terror
Deadwood Manor will be open Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31. Admission is free, but Barton asks for a canned good for donation to send to the Golden Harvest Food Bank.
To account for coronavirus safety concerns, Barton is only allowing one "family" or one group of people who are attending the event together to enter the manor at a time.
Masks are encouraged but not required if social distancing in possible.