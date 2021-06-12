Summer reading program kicks off at area libraries

Now that school's out for the summer, the area libraries are offering a variety of events to keep kids, and adults, entertained.
Registration is now open for the summer reading challenge. This year's theme is Tails and Tales, and is open to all ages, even grownups.
Registration is available online at abbelibsc.readsquared.com or challenge sheet at any library.
The Aiken County Public Library is closed for renovations through July 15. Aiken library patrons can return completed paper logs in the book drop or at any of other library locations.
Kids who want to pick up summer reading medal at this location can do so once the library reopens. The last day to pick up medals, turn in logs or finish online is Aug. 2.
The video "Didgeridoo Down Under Australian Music, Animals, & More" will be available on the ABBE Summer Reading Facebook Page June 14-20.
A Porkchop Productions plays will be featured for a whole month on abbe-lib.org and the ABBE Summer Reading Facebook Page. “The Princess and the Veggies” will be shown in June; “Imperfect Strangers: The Ant and the Grasshopper” will be shown in July; and “The Boy Who Cried Wolf and Everything Else!” will be shown in August.
STEM play packs for 4K to 5th students will be available for pickup at the Nancy Carson, Jackson, New Ellenton, Wagener and Midland Valley library branches while supplies last. The STEM packs contains three different hands-on activities that tie into each Porkchop Productions play.
This project was made possible by a Library Services and Technology Act Grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered by the South Carolina State Library.
The Nancy Carson Library in North Augusta will hold two crossword puzzle contests for those 18 and older this summer. The first contest will be One Word Book Titles. Puzzles can be picked up at the library between June 8-23. The winner will be notified on June 25. Clues are one line from each novel.
The second contest will be One Word Movie Titles. Puzzles will be available between July 7-28 with a winner announced July 30. Clues are one line from each movie.
The winners of Crossword Puzzle Contest will receive a Kindle Fire HD8 with Alexa.
The Nancy Carson Library also will have a Lego Building Contest with the theme Tails & Tales. Participants should build something related to animals or fairy/folk tales.
The contest is open to kids ages 0-12, teens ages 13-19 and adults age 20 and older. There is also a family category for all ages.
Entries should be submitted via email at nancycarsonlibrary@gmail.com or at the library. Entries should include name, age and contact information. Entries are limited to one per person or family, and is open to all in the CSRA. Submissions can be entered through July 9.
Winners will be announced July 30.
