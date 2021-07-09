Summer art camp at Aiken Center for the Arts lets kids express themselves

Baseball, beach trips and weekends in the woods are prime summer ingredients for some local residents, and dozens of Aiken-area kids are also glad to have watercolor paintings, ceramic creations and ukulele lessons on their agenda this time of year, with Aiken Center for the Arts helping pave the way.

Camp-style activities began in early June and are to run through the first week of August, with "ukulele camp" (set for July 26-30) among the new offerings, aiming for ages 4-6 and 7-10. The coming week (July 12-16) includes a discovery program (ages 4-6), theatre (7-10), studio (11-14) and night school (15 and up).

Fiddle Strings Camp, with instructors Adam DePriest, Angela Shaw and Sue Tomlin, set for July 19-23, caters to all ages.

Helping run the show this summer has been Caroline Gwinn, the arts facility's executive director. She wrote, "Here at Aiken Center for the Arts, time spent creating artwork is also time spent cultivating confidence, connection and joyful expression. We set out to build skills alongside a genuine sense of community for all who come through our doors … connecting neighbors, peers, instructors and the places and people who inspire each of us."

Tracy Seconi, the center's program director, made similar observations, noting that local parents apparently "want their kids out and doing something after being cooped up for so long."

She added, "I think the kids are so excited to be with other kids again, especially in the wake of isolation and cancellations relating to COVID-19 precautions. I've seen a real sense of the kids wanting to interact and engage with each other. I've seen a lot of new friendships blossom. It's just been really nice to have everybody back in our building and making it feel a little bit normal again."

Seconi noted, "We have a family that just moved down from New York, and the girls came to one week of camp, loved it, signed themselves up for another week of camp and then another week of camp. The mom said, 'My kids have really been enjoying this. They've been making friends,' and they were just more isolated … and so they're so grateful to get out of the house and they feel like this has been a welcoming environment."

The setting, Seconi said, offers students "a chance to be creative and express themselves."