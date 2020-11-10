Stories of loss and recovery captured in new Aiken art exhibit

Artist Illiana Van Pelt asked her subjects about their "happy and sad" colors as she painted them, creating the emotion her subjects were feeling as they discussed their histories surrounding substance abuse and the loss of a loved one to suicide.

Van Pelt interviewed the participants alongside the Coalition for Suicide Prevention of Aiken County for its "Colors of Mental Health" project, which tells the stories of mental health challenges from members of the Aiken community.

The stories told alongside the paintings tell how the eight participants' lives were forever changed by the effects of these disasters, and each are documented in their own painting, currently displayed on the second-floor gallery of the Aiken Center for the Arts.

Each participant speaks of recovery along the way.

Van Pelt spoke of this during the exhibit's opening night.

"It started out that [the Coalition was] originally going to interview people just about suicide ... but they added substance abuse," Van Pelt said. "Some of them beat it themselves, or some of them saw someone kill themselves ... and they just wanted to spread the word."

Each subject in the portraits is doing well today, Van Pelt noted, and continuing to make progress with their struggles.

Alongside the paintings is a reminder of the coalition's other efforts to create an anti-suicide mindset: Paining for Prevention.

Painting for Prevention was an awareness campaign through community art held in September by the coalition in honor of Suicide Prevention Week. Community members were invited to participate by adding their strokes to a collaborative work of art in support of the coalition's anti-suicide message.

The exhibit will run until Nov. 30.