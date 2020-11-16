You are the owner of this article.
top story

Start your holiday shopping early at Mistletoe + Merlot in Aiken this week

The Aiken Standard's third annual Mistletoe + Merlot Holiday Shopping Market will take place Thursday and Friday at Newberry Hall, and tickets are still available.

The two-day event will showcase 50 local vendors selling a vast variety of holiday gifts.

"We’ve got a little bit of everything to get your Christmas shopping jumpstarted," said Diane Daniell, advertising sales and marketing manager for the Aiken Standard.

A preview party will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19; tickets are $50, and the preview party is limited to 100 guests.

On Friday, Nov. 20, three shopping events are scheduled, with each allowing a limited number of guests. A brunch event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon; tickets are $25. A lunch event will be held from noon to 3 p.m.; tickets are $25. A general admission evening event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m.; tickets are $15.

Masks will be required for entry.

To purchase tickets online, visit aikenstandard.com and click on Events.

Tickets also can be purchased at Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive; Lionel Smith Ltd., 132 Laurens St. S.W.; Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road; Vikki’s Boutique, 1501 Whiskey Road; and Hibbitt's Drug Co., 735 N. Main St., New Ellenton.

Sponsors for Mistletoe + Merlot are: United Real Estate, presenting sponsor; Gail Gingrey Team - Meybohm Real Estate, mask sponsor; Aiken Regional Medical Centers, hand sanitizer sponsor; Hibbitts Drugs, ticket sponsor; Remax Tattersall Group, photo booth sponsor; Southside Gallery Design Studio, step and repeat sponsor; Emerson, wineglass sponsor; Vikki’s Boutique, shopping bag sponsor.

For more information, call Melinda Caldwell with the Aiken Standard at 803–644-2362.

List of vendors

• Affordable Jewels - Christine James

• Aloha Aesthetics

• Bead In Love

• Country Roots

• Cupcake Niki

• Danny O'Driscoll

• Eastlake Design

• Florale Designs

• Focus On Light

• Fresh Air Limited

• Gail Gingrey Team - Meybohm Real Estate

• Good Karma Designs

• Handcrafted Cutting Boards

• Irongate Candles

• Julie Steen

• KD Soapworks

• LC's Delightful Designs

• Mack's Poppin Kettle Korn

• Maddie P Boutique

• Marie-Lyn's Greenleaf Designs

• Mary Kay - Delores Martin

• Miss Bea's Pickles

• Nerdy Acres

• Nowicki's Chickies

• Open Leaf CBD

• Pampered Chef - Cassie Dawson

• Richards Furriers

• Ron Bonar

• Sal Gal - Salli Cupstid

• Shady Lady

• Southside Gallery

• Sweet Cream Treats

• TLC Confections

• Tupperware - Shirley Pinkston

• United Real Estate

• V-Style

• Vikki's Boutique

• Village 2 World

• What Can I Say by Carteka

• Witch is Best

• Young Living Essential Oil - Nicole Miller

