Spend Saturday volunteering with neighbors at Great Oak’s Farm Day

Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs will host Farm Day on Saturday, May 22.
Farm Day is a volunteer day focused on community service to assist the farm.
This event will occur north of downtown Aiken at the 40-acre Great Oak farm located on 1123 Edgefield Highway.
Farm Day is planned to begin at 9 a.m., with lunch at noon, and to end by 3 p.m.
Great Oak hopes to enhance their farm’s sensory trail, build new features, place new fencing around their expanding herd of “GO” Ponies, and to beautify the hills, paddocks and fields.
To RSVP, visit the Great Oak website at greatoakeap.org, email Grace Flanders at grace@greatoakeap.org or call the barn office at 803-226-0056.
Volunteers are integral to fulfill various roles on the farm and engage with Great Oak’s interests of horses, human growth and leadership, as well as the preservation of natural resources in Aiken.
Great Oak provides equine assisted activities to promote the physical, emotional, and psychological health for those of all ages with disabilities.
Current riders, ranging in age from 4 to 80 years old, find interaction with horses improved their overall condition and well-being.
Great Oak maintains and operates a state-of-the-art climate-controlled facility supported by contributions from their families and the Aiken community.