Sooooo-eee! Hops & Hogs returning in Aiken with pig calling contest, barbecue and brews

Barbecue and craft beer enthusiasts will be in hog heaven this weekend in downtown Aiken.
The sixth annual Hops & Hogs festival will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 5, on Newberry Street.
The festival will feature 20-plus craft beers, barbecue vendors and a family-friendly environment. Pets are welcome, too.
Admission to the festival is free; however, alcohol and food will be available for purchase.
Festival-goers will be able to purchase tokens to use with beer and wine vendors. Tokens are $5 each, and one token equals one beer or one wine.
The Aiken Downtown Development Association advises residents to purchase tokens in advance to avoid long lines during the festival. Purchases can be made with cash or card. The ADDA recently moved to its new location in the Holley Building at 113 Laurens St. S.W., Unit 107.
At the event, tokens are cash preferred. All other vendors are able to accept cash or card for payment.
Residents will be asked to provide ID to purchase tokens for alcohol.
Barbecue and food vendors participating will include: Dukes Bar-B-Que, Blue Collard, Riverside Smoke Bar-B-Que, Divine Swine Barbecue Co., The Pot Smokers BBQ and Shane's Rib Shack.
Hops & Hogs will feature a kids zone and live music. The official music schedule for Hops & Hogs will be Lost Dog performing from 4 to 5 p.m., Briggs Alley from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Redfoxwood from 8 to 9 p.m.
Steel Hands Brewing Co. will have several craft beers available during the event.
Steel Hands Brewing Co. is also sponsoring the Hops & Hogs Pig Call Contest this year where participants can enter for a chance to win a free growler full of Steel Hands Brew.
Practice your pig call and join the pig calling contest by signing up at downtownaiken.com/events.
Nelly’s Paint Brush will be at Hops & Hogs to provide face painting and airbrush tattoos by the stage for all ages.
There will also be a chance to win a Loaded Golf Cart through a partnership with the ADDA and Kicks 99. Sign up during the festival for a chance to win a Kick Star Cart, Luke Combs Edition, between 5 and 8 p.m.