Santa's Village pop-up holiday market brings crafters back to Aiken

The Christmas spirit has arrived early to the Aiken area as Santa's Village officially opened its doors on Friday.
The pop-up holiday market features artists, handmade crafts and food vendors who are all stationed at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds through Saturday.
The event was planned just two weeks ago in an effort to bring vendors and crafters back to the Aiken area after this year's Aiken's Makin' craft show was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Linda Workman, one of several crafters who set up a table at Santa's Village, said COVID-19 has canceled several shows she and her sister-in-law, Vickie Gorman, usually attends to sell their custom Christmas ornaments through their business "Adoughables."
When they heard about Aiken's Santa's Village, they were eager to take part in it.
"We’ve been doing this for 21 years, and we usually do 14 to 15 shows a year," Workman said. "All of them were canceled this year because of COVID-19. This one popped up, and we decided to do it."
On Friday, J. David Jameson, the president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, said the event saw a steady flow of visitors purchasing arts and crafts.
"We’re very pleased with the show," Jameson said. "A lot of these crafters have seen a lot of their income just diminished, and many of these have such a big following in Aiken that people were asking us, ‘Where are they?’ We decided to give it a try, and everybody here appreciates it."
The craft show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday at the fairgrounds located at 561 May Royal Drive.
Face masks are required to enter.