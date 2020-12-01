S.C. folk rock duo will perform at Etherredge Center in Aiken

USC Aiken's Etherredge Center will receive some folksy visitors this December.
The South Carolina-native folk rock duo Sally & George will open the center's 2020-2021 Carolina Series at the center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
Sally & George perform with their own blend of folk, rock and country sounds.
Michael St. John, Etherredge Center event and marketing coordinator, describes their music as "a perfect blend of folk, rock and bluegrass.”
“You will both feel nostalgia as well as be engaged with their twist on music," St. John said. "Since finding them on Spotify, I’ve been blasting them on repeat."
Their songs “Take You on A Ride” range from dynamic rockers like the opening track “Fish for Free,” to stripped down folk numbers like “Keepin’ Time,” which highlight the pair’s elegant musicianship and harken back to duos background in bluegrass.
“It will be a must-see performance for any contemporary music lover," said Paul Crook, executive director of the Etherredge Center.
The Etherredge Center has ample safety protocols in place to assure the well-being of performers and audience members, Crook continued.
Tickets available online at usca.edu/Etherredge-Center, in person or over the phone at 803-641-3305.
Tickets are available for $20.