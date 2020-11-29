Roundup: Christmas events starting soon in Aiken

Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Cloudy with light rain developing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain and thunderstorms likely. Becoming windy late. Low 54F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.