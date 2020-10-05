Regal movie theater in Aiken may close temporarily due to corporate decision

The Regal Aiken Mall movie theater – after just over two months of reopening after coronavirus shut down the movie industry – faces closure once more.
The owner of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, confirmed on its social media accounts Sunday that it is "considering the temporary closure of [its] United Kingdom and U.S. cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached."
Once a decision has been made, Cineworld will update all staff and customers, it continued.
Cineworld confirmed Monday that all of its cinemas in the United Kingdom and Ireland will be temporarily closed starting Friday, Oct. 9.
Neighboring Regal Augusta Exchange and IMAX in Augusta is also facing closure.
Cineworld has not yet specified an exact reason for this closure, though the company, along with other companies in the movie industry, has had issues releasing new films due to the effects of the coronavirus on its staff.
Expected releases such as Disney's "Mulan" were released via the Disney+ format, while titles such as "No Time To Die,” “Black Widow” and “West Side Story” are now slated to be released well into 2021.
The Regal Aiken Mall reopened in mid-August following the release of new movie releases such as Christopher Nolan's "Tenant." However, new releases continue to be slow even as coronavirus restrictions in public places begin to ease.
The theater took necessary coronavirus safety measures upon reopening, including requiring employees and customers to wear masks and closing self-service condiment stands. It also began offering $5 specials for formerly released films and have limited their number of showtimes.
Cineworld, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom, is the second-biggest cinema operator worldwide, just behind Wanda Cinemas, headquartered in China.
The company currently employs over 37,000 people across 787 venues in over 10 countries, including 546 venues in the U.S.
Associates with Regal Aiken Mall or the Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAX could not be reached for comment at this time.
Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.