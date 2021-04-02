You are the owner of this article.
Regal Aiken Mall movie theater set to reopen in May

  • Updated
Aiken Regal Cinemas (file)
The Regal Aiken Mall movie theater located at 300 E. Gate Drive. (File photo/Aiken Standard)

 Aiken Standard file photo by Shiann Sivell

Aiken moviegoers won't have to leave town for big screens and buttery popcorn later this spring.

The Regal Aiken Mall movie theater, located at 300 E. Gate Drive, will open its doors again on May 21 after months of closure.

Regal Cinemas announced the reopening dates of theaters nationwide, including locations in South Carolina and Georgia. Aiken's theater is among the last of the locations reopening over the next two months, with some cinemas in Atlanta, Augusta and Greenville opening as early as April 23.

Many theaters in California, New York, Florida and other states reopened Friday. Among other flicks, Regal Cinemas announced they are showing "Godzilla vs. Kong."

The revival of Regal's theaters won't come without COVID-19 precautions. According to the company's website, customers will need to wear masks except while eating or drinking, and every other cash register will be closed to maintain social distancing.

"As per our terms of admission, any guest not complying with our policies shall be asked to leave. Guests will be welcome to return once they are compliant," reads Regal Cinemas' safety information.

This isn't the first time the theater has revived its operations during the pandemic.

The Regal Aiken Mall theater previously reopened in August, closing again shortly after in October, when all 536 Regal Cinemas locations temporarily suspended operations due to difficulty attracting customers.

"We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans," reads a statement on Regal's website.


Blakeley Bartee covers the education beat at the Aiken Standard. She graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2020. You can follow her on Twitter: @blakeleybartee.

